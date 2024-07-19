PORT HOUSTON - ALL SYSTEMS ARE NOW UP AND RUNNING WITH MINIMAL DELAY TO OPERATIONS; BARBOURS CUT AND BAYPORT CONTAINER TERMINALS REOPENED
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Pepsico, Apple, Chewy, Eli Lilly...
Service restored at South African lenders Capitec and Absa after global cyber outage
