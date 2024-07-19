PORT HOUSTON - BARBOURS CUT AND BAYPORT CONTAINER TERMINALS EXPERIENCED MAJOR SYSTEM OUTAGES CAUSED BY THE CROWDSTRIKE CYBER OUTAGE ISSUES
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
Service restored at South African lenders Capitec and Absa after global cyber outage
