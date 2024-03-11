PORTUGAL'S SOCIALISTS OVERTAKE CENTRE-RIGHT DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE WITH 98.75% OF VOTES COUNTED, TALLY FROM ABROAD STILL PENDING
Stock market news
Japan Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion, economy avoids recession
Japan boosts reliance on allies Australia, US for long-term LNG supplies
Delta expects Boeing 737 Max 10 may be delayed until 2027, Bloomberg says
(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc expects the deliveries of Boeing Co's 737 Max 10 aircraft to be pushed out to as late as 2027, as the planemaker faces federal safety and criminal reviews, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
BNTX DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages BioNTech SE Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BNTX
Chinese ambassador says review into tariffs on Australian wine progressing well