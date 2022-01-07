Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

POSCO-HBIS Group JV kicks off construction in China

01/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

BEIJING (Reuters) - An auto sheet joint venture between Chinese steel producer HBIS Group and South Korea's POSCO with an investment of 4.125 billion yuan ($647 million) started construction in China's steel hub Hebei on Friday.

The venture, split equally between the two steel giants, involves two production lines in the northern Hebei province and an existing line in Guangdong, according to a statement by HBIS Group.

Steel plates produced at the plant will be supplied to major automakers including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, Volkswagen and others, the statement said.

China, the world's top steel producer, is also the biggest auto maker and consumer.

Total capacity is expected to reach 1.35 million tonnes every year when the project is put into production in 2023, HBIS said. The two companies had reached an agreement on the investment value last June.

"After the project is completed, it will become the largest single-scale high-end auto sheet supplier in China," HBIS Chairman Yu Yong said.

($1 = 6.3778 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.02% 96.22 Delayed Quote.8.74%
HBIS COMPANY LIMITED 0.80% 2.51 End-of-day quote.2.03%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.23% 3408 End-of-day quote.5.51%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.49% 16500 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.71% 11500 End-of-day quote.-3.36%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.23% 214000 End-of-day quote.2.39%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.10% 615.8 End-of-day quote.10.80%
POSCO 3.05% 304500 End-of-day quote.10.93%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.72% 9720 End-of-day quote.5.77%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.33% 2284.5 End-of-day quote.8.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 6.3787 Delayed Quote.0.28%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.08% 273.6 Delayed Quote.5.88%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.99% 189.1 Delayed Quote.6.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aGerman exports rise, output falls slightly in November
RE
02:29aUN : Ethiopian air strike kills three in camp for Eritrean refugees
RE
02:28aKazakh president says constitutional order mostly restored
RE
02:28aPOSCO-HBIS Group JV kicks off construction in China
RE
02:27aShell to continue $7 bln buyback program 'at pace'
RE
02:26aUK house prices rise at fastest rate since 2007 - Halifax
RE
02:26aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose at Slower Pace Than Imports in November
DJ
02:18aShimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6%
RE
02:18aChina regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review
RE
02:15aThailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'
2Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
3U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anti..
4Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
5A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'

HOT NEWS