POTATO MARKET UPDATE 16th SEPTEMBER

09/16/2020 | 09:50am EDT

16 Sep 2020

POTATO MARKET UPDATE 16th SEPTEMBER

Potato
, Prices

Liftings continue at pace this week across the country as weather conditions have improved. This should allow for the final Queen crops to be lifted this week. Conditions are still challenging in parts of the country and growers are behind schedule at this stage. Retail demand remains quite strong, however, there is some uncertainty around the food service sector as 'wet pubs' can re-open from Monday.

In the U.K. free-buy trade fall has dropped this week and movement of supplies on contract continues to hold the majority in potato markets. Demand is subdued this week surrounding a potential re-imposing of stricter lockdown measures, which has seen some purchasers await further information before placing orders

The first EU 27 production estimate puts the total crop at 54.8mt's which is about 3.7mt's higher than last year. The total planted area at 1.655million ha's is about 26,000 ha's higher than last year. Total plantings this year are about 102,000 ha's higher than they were five years ago.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA

Low High Average
Rooster box (New Season) €400 €450 €425
Rooster 10 kg (New Season) €5.00 €6.00 €5.50
New Season Queen 10kg bag €5.00 €7.00 €6.00
New Season Kerr Pinks €6.00 €7.00 €6.50

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:49:06 UTC
