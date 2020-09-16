16 Sep 2020 POTATO MARKET UPDATE 16th SEPTEMBER Potato

, Prices

Liftings continue at pace this week across the country as weather conditions have improved. This should allow for the final Queen crops to be lifted this week. Conditions are still challenging in parts of the country and growers are behind schedule at this stage. Retail demand remains quite strong, however, there is some uncertainty around the food service sector as 'wet pubs' can re-open from Monday.

In the U.K. free-buy trade fall has dropped this week and movement of supplies on contract continues to hold the majority in potato markets. Demand is subdued this week surrounding a potential re-imposing of stricter lockdown measures, which has seen some purchasers await further information before placing orders

The first EU 27 production estimate puts the total crop at 54.8mt's which is about 3.7mt's higher than last year. The total planted area at 1.655million ha's is about 26,000 ha's higher than last year. Total plantings this year are about 102,000 ha's higher than they were five years ago.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA