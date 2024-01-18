POTENTIAL PARTIAL WIN FOR INTEL IN FIGHT AGAINST $1.2 BLN EU ANTITRUST FINE AS EU COURT ADVISER SAYS REGULATORS' ERRED IN ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|46.06 USD
|-2.12%
|-2.97%
|194 B $
Oil-Demand Growth Slowdown Marks Return to Prepandemic Trends, IEA Says
European shares open higher on Richemont results; ECB minutes in focus
Richemont Posts Higher Sales But Confirms Slowdown in Growth Trends -- Update
Watches of Switzerland cuts annual revenue forecast as luxury demand wanes