Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

POWER Magazine Quotes Davis, Kapinos, Procaccini on Prospects for Natural Gas

04/02/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For its article 'The Natural Gas Flame Continues to Burn Bright,' POWER Magazine quoted Akin Gump energy partners Steve Davis, Matt Kapinos and Gabe Procaccini on the natural gas sector.

The article discusses natural gas' popularity in power generation in the U.S., even as the rise of renewable power sources and questions about the natural gas supply in the wake of Texas' 2021 storms put its future in question.

Procaccini said that the future for gas-fired power generation is 'incredibly bright, notwithstanding the decarbonization megatrend.' He noted that natural gas is abundant and inexpensive in the U.S., clean, and, he stressed, a flexible source of power, adding, 'These attributes have fostered greater adoption of gas-fired power generation facilities by many states and independent system operators, and that trend is not expected to decrease anytime soon among this group.'

He said that the gas industry could end up being helped by the move toward decarbonization, noting, 'In fact, as gas becomes even cleaner through carbon capture and storage, and other emerging technologies, pairing gas with voluntary carbon credits and the greater production of biogas, to name a few factors, demand for gas-fired power generation is expected to grow in these markets and additional gas-fired plants are expected to be built well into the next decade.'

Kapinos said that advanced technology will make gas-fired plants more attractive to build, although the movement against fossil fuels in some parts of the U.S. could create 'strong headwinds' against building new plants irrespective of cost and grid efficiency. That said, he noted, the U.S. Energy Information Administration 'predicts that 60% of all MW added between now and 2050 will be in the form of new natural gas generation. This goes to the reality of the situation: a robust mix of renewable generation requires a reliable mix of baseload and on-demand generation to support it. With the retirements of coal plants and the lack of enthusiasm for new nuclear generation, gas-fired generation has to play a role.'

Davis noted that the Biden-Harris administration will likely support strongly moves away from reliance on gas-fired power generation, although he added that it is too early to tell whether that support would be matched by regulatory support and mandates on the state level. He said, 'Nonetheless, many of the largest oil and gas companies, as well as the largest car manufacturers, appear to be voting strongly with their capital dollars that the trends toward renewables and electrification are here to stay and even accelerating. It may be more regionally focused, with states with significant oil and gas-related facilities delaying mandates for a significant period of time. Still, the mid-February Texas weather events and their fallout are too early, and perhaps too potentially many and material, to predict.'

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 19:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pLAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION I  : Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class a Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
04:20pBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pJAGUAR HEALTH  : Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
04:20pFROM MICRO TO MACRO : A Note on the Analysis of Aggregate Productivity Dynamics Using Firm-Level Data
PU
04:17pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
04:16pCELLPHIRE THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Closes $15 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Simcah Management
PR
04:15pProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) 2021
GL
04:10pFirst Hawaiian to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23
GL
04:07pU.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high
RE
04:07pPLUG EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Plug Power, Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
2Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
5DOLLAR INDEX : INSTANT VIEW: U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ