POWERHANDZ AND THE POWER TO GIVE FOUNDATION BRING CRITICAL RESOURCES, VOLUNTEERS TO NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK IN WAKE OF DEVASTATING STORMS

PLANO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWERHANDZ and the Power to Give Foundation hosted a special volunteer day and donation drive to gather critical resources and donations to benefit the North Texas Food Bank. After the recent devastating ice and snowstorm, the team at POWERHANDZ quickly mobilized their network of athletes and supporters, requesting donations of food and funds for the North Texas Food Bank and the many member agencies that they serve. This team was able to create more than 24,000 meals for our neighbors via hard working volunteers, collect more than 1,700 pounds of food from the community and provide the NTFB with more than $10,000 in monetary donations.

The event also featured the Black Leadership Power of Community Awards honoring local leaders who have made countless contributions to the North Texas community including:

Pastor Tommy Brown- Pastor at New Mount Zion Church and leader of the Ministerial Alliance, Pastor Brown has set-up multiple food distribution sites in South Dallas and beyond. His work ensures that hard to reach communities have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.

Cheryl Jackson- Founder of Minnie’s Pantry in Plano, an organization founded to carry on the legacy of her mother, Dr. Minnie Hawthorne – Ewing. Thanks to her leadership the organization has provided millions of meals for families in need.

Randy and Lael Melville- through their family foundation, the Melville’s are committed to improving the lives of black and brown children in the southern sector of Dallas with food security as one of their pillars. Through their work they have provided funds to the NTFB as well as other critical charities.

Mitchell Ward- CEO of MW Logistics and Founder of MWL Cares, Mitchell works to provide food and hope to the community each holiday via an annual turkey distribution. Last year he partnered with the NTFB to help host the NTFB’s largest food distribution to date.

“It’s hard to imagine that just one week ago North Texas was covered in snow, with many neighbors dealing with incredible stress to keep their family warm, safe and fed,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO of POWERHANDZ and President and Chairman of the Power to Give Foundation. “Our region and our country have faced many challenges: a deep division, a deadly pandemic and this recent blistering cold. Our team at POWERHANDZ and the Power to Give Foundation wanted to support the North Texas Food Bank during this time while finding a way to honor these dynamic Black leaders in our community, who are doing the work daily.”

As a member of the North Texas Food Bank’s advisory committee, Mrs. Surrency Jones has worked tirelessly to champion the mission of the Food Bank, encouraging those within her sphere of influence to support the Food Bank’s mission via donations of food or funds. For this event she was able to mobilize donations of food and funds, gained a matched donation from Hennessy with their focus on uplifting Black entrepreneurs and the community, and even worked with the team at Wingstop to bring food for the hard-working volunteers.

“The Food Bank was honored to host this special event, taking time to honor several hard working and influential leaders for their commitment to our community,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their service extends far beyond the heading of Black History Month; these are emblematic leaders who are committed to making our region a better place. We are better because of their efforts and it was thrilling being able to honor their work. We are grateful to Danyel for her unwavering leadership and her commitment to making North Texas a stronger community by bringing food, tenacity and hope to the NTFB and those we serve.”

To support the POWERHANDZ drive please visit ntfb.org/donatepowertogive

About POWERHANDZ: Based out of Frisco, Texas, POWERHANDZ is a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech company that includes a line of innovative products used to enhance human performance. There are ten products in the portfolio designed for basketball, baseball, softball, football, MMA and fitness training sports. These products are sold in over 85 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, youth to professionals. Visit the company website at www.powerhandz.com for more information.

About the POWER TO GIVE Foundation: POWER TO GIVE Foundation supports youth athletes growing up with dreams of becoming confident and successful individuals that are positively affecting the quality of life in their community. Through our programs we seek to increase the awareness of the undisputed impact that athletic, education, and career development training programs have on academic and athletic success, as well as overall stability of the communities we serve. A portion of every dollar that POWERHANDZ receives for its products are donated to POWER TO GIVE initiatives with a mission to develop targeted programs that increase a commitment to athletic and academic excellence for youth in underserved communities.

About the North Texas Food Bank: The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13- county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

