Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PPB Capital Partners Provides Access to Premier Technology Venture Capital Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

PPB Capital Partners (“PPB” or “the Firm”), a provider of alternative investment solutions and streamlined processing for wealth advisors, has announced a strategic partnership that will increase access to premier technology venture capital managers.

As the world responds to the global pandemic there is no doubt that disruption and adaptation will shape the future of technology. But, for investors looking to gain access to this segment of the market it can be near impossible.

To help break down some of these barriers to entry, PPB recently partnered with an industry leading venture capital firm to provide the wealth advisor community with a vehicle to make investing in Silicon Valley based technology companies a possibility.

“While historically we have seen Software as a Service dominate the venture capital space, we are now seeing opportunities in the consumer, enterprise, bio/healthcare, crypto, and fintech spaces,” said Frank Burke, Chief Investment Officer of PPB Capital Partners. “The pandemic has forced industries that are often slower to evolve to develop new and disruptive technologies.”

Through PPB’s strategic partnerships and platform of alternative investment funds, the firm is in a unique position to be able to bring this type of exclusive investment opportunity to wealth advisors.

“PPB is committed to increasing access to both alternative strategies and premier managers that have historically only been available to institutional investors,” said Brendan W. Lake, Founder, President & CEO of PPB Capital Partners. “Our newest partnership will help wealth advisors and their clients gain access to Silicon Valley technology companies that are poised to deliver strong results for investors.”

About PPB Capital Partners
Launched in 2008, PPB Capital Partners, LLC (or “PPB” or “the Firm”) brings premiere alternative investment solutions and streamlined processing to the wealth advisor community. PPB Capital Partners provides a roster of alternative investment managers, as well as builds and operates feeder funds and customized fund of funds for wealth advisory firms.

Important Disclosures
This document or any part thereof may not be reproduced, distributed or in any way represented without the express written consent of PPB Capital Partners, LLC. This document is not to be distributed to the general public. A copy of PPB Capital Partners, LLC’s written disclosure statement as set forth on Form ADV is available upon request. Although the information provided in this questionnaire has been obtained from sources which PPB Capital Partners, LLC believes to be reliable, it does not guarantee the accuracy of such information and such information may be incomplete or condensed. PPB Advisors, LLC is an affiliate of PPB Capital Partners, LLC by virtue of common control or ownership.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pValueSelling Associates Welcomes Sales Industry Expert Bart van Eijck
GL
02:49pWall St sinks more than 1% as tech stocks resume slide
RE
02:46pTOLL BROTHERS : Announces Acquisition of Keller Homes to Drive Expansion into Colorado Springs Market
AQ
02:46pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL
GL
02:46pToll Brothers Announces Acquisition of Keller Homes to Drive Expansion into Colorado Springs Market
GL
02:40pKOHL : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Sally
PU
02:40pMAN SE : TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020
EQ
02:39pULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Directors are Aligning Assets to be Deposited Into Newly Named Entity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group