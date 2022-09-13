PPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug -0.1% (23) -0.5% -- ex food & energy Aug +0.3% (20) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Aug +0.3% (6) +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 10 225K (18) 222K 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.0% (25) +0.0% -- ex autos Aug +0.1% (23) +0.4% 0830 Import Prices Aug -1.2% (17) -1.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 2.3 (14) 6.2 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep -13.8 (16) -31.3 0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.0% (25) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 80.3% (20) 80.3% 1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.6% (16) +1.4% Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 60.0 (23) 58.2* (Prelim) *End-Aug Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

