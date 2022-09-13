PPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug -0.1% (23) -0.5%
-- ex food & energy Aug +0.3% (20) +0.2%
-- ex food, energy, trade Aug +0.3% (6) +0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 10 225K (18) 222K
0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.0% (25) +0.0%
-- ex autos Aug +0.1% (23) +0.4%
0830 Import Prices Aug -1.2% (17) -1.4%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 2.3 (14) 6.2
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep -13.8 (16) -31.3
0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.0% (25) +0.6%
0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 80.3% (20) 80.3%
1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.6% (16) +1.4%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 60.0 (23) 58.2*
(Prelim)
*End-Aug Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-13-22 1014ET