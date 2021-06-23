PPO USA Announces Name Change to GEHA Solutions

Name Change Reflects the Company's Move Towards a More Contemporary and Meaningful Brand Identity

PPO USA today announced it has changed its name to GEHA Solutions, effective immediately. GEHA Solutions has offered access to dental, vision, and hearing networks for 24 years providing cost-saving options to third party administrators, insurance companies, consultants and brokers, and self-insured employer groups. The company has been a wholly owned subsidiary of GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.), since 1997. The name change reflects GEHA Solutions’ advanced offerings and commitment to clients.

GEHA Solutions provides niche products, and helps clients retain and grow business through extensive industry knowledge. The organization is a leader in leased dental networks for healthcare payers and administrators, serving select markets with tailored product offerings and superior client management.

“We are excited about this new chapter for our team and our clients. The transition gives us the opportunity to create a more contemporary and meaningful brand identity, and it gives us a stronger affiliation with the well-respected GEHA name and brand,” said Shannon Horgan, President GEHA Solutions. “The timing was right to make this change, as GEHA recently entered into a naming rights sponsorship with the Kansas City Chiefs for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”

GEHA Solutions offers access to the Connection Dental Network, CDFLEX, a tailored, multi-network solution, as well as a Medicare Advantage specific network option.

As GEHA Solutions, the company will continue its mission of creating network options that are uniquely customizable so employers and other payers can competitively meet member needs.

About GEHA SOLUTIONS

In 1997, GEHA Solutions went to market with GEHA's Connection Dental® Network as a solution to lower claims costs for dental payers. Today, GEHA Solutions also offers multi-network options for lease, branded as CDFLEX, as well as a Medicare Advantage specific network option.

The GEHA Solutions team utilizes and shares more than 100 years of industry expertise to provide products, industry advice, news, and tools to help clients retain and grow business.

About GEHA

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.), founded in 1937, is a nonprofit member association and the largest dental and second largest medical benefit provider of federal employees exclusively serving 2 million current employees and retirees, military retirees, and their families. GEHA’s mission to empower members to be healthy and well is demonstrated through its focus on innovation as well as on providing members access to one of the largest medical provider networks nationwide.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area.

GEHA is proud to be the official health and dental plan partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For more information, visit geha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005850/en/