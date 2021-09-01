PRA Regulatory Digest - August 2021

Published on 01 September 2021

2 August 2021

The PRA published v3.4.0 of the Bank of England XBRL Banking taxonomy to support the collection of Capital+, Financial Statements, and Ring-fencing reporting, alongside related technical artefacts. Please see the Banks, building societies and investment firms page for more information.

13 August 2021

Letter from Charlotte Gerken to the Chief Financial Officers of PRA-regulated Solvency II firms, introducing a qualitative questionnaire aimed at supporting the development of potential reforms, including cost benefit analysis, as part of the Government's review of Solvency II.

9 August 2021

The PRA published version 1.3.0 public working draft (PWD) of the Bank of England Insurance taxonomy to support National Specific Templates (NSTs), Internal Model Outputs (IMO), Market Risk Sensitivities (MRS) and Standard Formula Reporting (SFR) reporting. Please see the Technical artefacts and support section on the regulatory reporting - insurance sector page.

4 August 2021

Letter from Stefan Claus, Patrick Connolly, Andrew Dyer, Shoib Khan, and Catherine Nelson to the largest PRA-regulated life and general insurers, setting out the high-level scope for the 2022 Insurance Stress Test exercise.

Closing date: 30 September

Bank Underground - a blog for Bank of England staff to share views that challenge - or support - prevailing policy orthodoxies.

Bank Overground - the purpose of Bank Overground is to share our internal analysis. Each bite-sized post summarises a piece of analysis that supported a policy or operational decision. In August Bank Overground published 'Did movements in exchange-traded funds act as a price signal for open-ended fund investors during the 'dash for cash' stress period'.

KnowledgeBank - from interest rates and inflation through to bank failures and financial crises, KnowledgeBank uses everyday examples and engaging visuals to bring economics to life.

European and international developments - readers are also referred to the following websites:

