PRA Regulatory Digest - January 2022

Published on 01 February 2022

PS1/22 - Insurance business transfers

PRA CP1/22 | FCA CP22/1 - Financial Services Compensation Scheme - Management Expenses Levy Limit 2022/23

12 January 2022

In this Consultation Paper (CP), the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) set out proposals for the Management Expenses Levy Limit (MELL) for the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for 2022/23. This CP is supported by the FSCS's publication of its Budget Update for 2022/23.

This CP is relevant to all PRA and FCA authorised firms, but contains no material of direct relevance to retail financial services consumers or consumer groups upon which they might need to act.

Responses to the FCA's discussion paper are due by Friday 4 March 2022 and should be sent to the FCA using the online form or via email.

The PRA wrote a letter to Chief Executive Officers of PRA-regulated UK deposit takers to update on the 2022 priorities.

The PRA wrote a letter to Chief Executive Officers of PRA-regulated international banks active in the UK to update on the 2022 priorities.

The PRA will be conducting an insurance stress test for the largest regulated life and general insurers from May 2022.

The PRA is seeking feedback on any aspects of the stress test from firms and other industry participants by Thursday 14 March 2022. Please send any comments to IST.2022@bankofengland.co.uk. If you are a firm, please include your firm's name and FRN in the subject of the email.

For more information please see the Insurance Stress Test 2022 - Request for technical input web page.

This PRA Policy Statement (PS) provides feedback to responses to CP16/21 'Insurance Business Transfers'. It also contains the PRA's updated Statement of Policy 'The PRA's approach to insurance business transfers'.

This PS is relevant to PRA-authorised insurers, including the Society of Lloyd's and its managing agents. It is also relevant to mutuals and friendly societies.

The PRA wrote a letter to Chief Executive Officers of PRA-regulated insurance firms to update on the 2022 priorities.

Closing date: 14 February 2022

Closing date: 28 February 2022

