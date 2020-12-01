PRA Regulatory Digest - November 2020

Strong and simple - speech by Sam Woods

PRA statement on forthcoming CRD V policy Statement

9 November 2020

The PRA published an updated statement on Covid guidance to replace previous guidance for PRA-regulated firms 'Statement by the PRA on key financial workers who are critical to the Covid-19 response ', in light of updates from the UK Government.

12 November 2020

Sam Woods set out the intention of the PRA to implement a 'strong and simple' regime for regulating small UK banks and building societies.

16 November 2020

The Financial Services Bill continues its progress through Parliament. HM Treasury, the FCA and the PRA considered it appropriate to update industry on planned timelines for introducing the UK's Investment Firms Prudential Regime (IFPR) and implementation of those Basel 3 reforms which make up the UK equivalent to the outstanding elements of the EU's 2nd Capital Requirements Regulation.

16 November 2020

This report outlines the PRA's response to industry feedback received on the 'framework for assessing financial impacts of physical climate change' report.

The feedback received was collated and discussed by the working group in 2020, you can read the response on the 'Response to the general insurance industry - A framework for assessing financial impacts of physical climate change' page. Please note the response is a summary of the industry feedback received rather than PRA expectations.

10 November 2020

As announced at the Green Horizon Summit, the Government-Regulator TCFD Taskforce published a statement of support for the IFRS Foundation's proposal to establish a new standard setting body for sustainability reporting.

The Government-Regulator TCFD Taskforce was set up to examine the most effective way to approach climate-related financial disclosures. Also announced at the Green Horizon Summit was the recently published Interim Report and Roadmap, more information on which is available below.

9 November 2020

HM Treasury published the interim report of the Government-Regulator TCFD Taskforce, set up to examine the most effective way to approach climate-related financial disclosures, including exploring the appropriateness of mandatory reporting. The report sets out an indicative path to mandatory climate-related financial disclosures across the UK economy.

9 November 2020

The PRA published an update regarding HM Treasury's announcement that the UK will be granting a package of equivalence decisions to the European Economic Area States, including the Member States of the European Union.

30 November 2020

This statement explains when to expect further information on the PRA's approach to transposing Capital Requirements Directive V (CRD V), including its approach to revisions to the definition of capital for Pillar 2A.

27 November 2020

The PRA published its 2020 list of UK firms designated as other systemically important institutions, as required under the Capital Requirements Directive (2013/36/EU) (CRD) as implemented in the Capital Requirements (Capital Buffers and Macro-prudential measures) Regulations 2014.

In accordance with Article 131 of the Capital Requirements Directive (2013/36/EU) (CRD), the PRA disclosed the 2020 list of UK headquartered Global Systemically Important Institutions.

For more information visit the Capital Requirement Directive IV webpage.

26 November 2020

This PRA Policy Statement (PS) provides feedback to responses to CP15/20 'Market risk: Calculation of risks not in value at risk, and stressed value at risk'. It also contains final policy, in the form of the updated Supervisory Statement (SS) 13/13 'Market Risk' (Appendix).

This PS is relevant to all firms to which Capital Requirements Directive IV applies.

20 November 2020

The PRA has included the Branch Return on the BEEDS (Bank of England Electronic Data Submission) system. To facilitate collecting the data in this way, the PRA has updated the Branch Return Excel template to include an XML schema. It has also published the standalone XSD file and a release note which contains instructions on how to submit the template via BEEDS. The PRA will still accept emailed submissions but encourages firms to use BEEDS, as the system will provide prompt feedback against validations, as well as providing a secure route of data submission and a clearer audit trail. An updated version of the template is on the Regulatory reporting - Banks, building societies and investment firms page.

16 November 2020

Sarah Breeden sent a letter to chief financial officers of UK Deposit Takers, on the remediation of prudential treatment of legacy instruments before the Capital Requirements Regulation I (CRR I) transition period ends.

13 November 2020

This statement confirms that no additional exceptions from the application of the transitional power are expected to be required in relation to onshoring changes to new rules and legislation implementing CRD V and BRRD II.

The PRA also added guidance documents to the temporary transitional power webpage, which support the draft transitional directions published as part of CP13/20 'UK withdrawal from the EU: Changes before the end of the transition period'.

13 November 2020

Sarah Breeden sent a letter to chief financial officers of UK Deposit Takers, on the PRA's review work on reserving and exposure management.

17 November 2020

17 November 2020

12 November 2020

9 November 2020

Bank Underground - a blog for Bank of England staff to share views that challenge - or support - prevailing policy orthodoxies. The views expressed here are those of the authors, and are not necessarily those of the Bank of England or its policy committees.

Bank Overground - the purpose of Bank Overground is to share our internal analysis. Each bite-sized post summarises a piece of analysis that supported a policy or operational decision.

KnowledgeBank - from interest rates and inflation through to bank failures and financial crises, KnowledgeBank uses everyday examples and engaging visuals to bring economics to life.

European and international developments

