PRA statement on Remuneration Benchmarking and High Earners 2020 submissions

Published on 03 September 2021

Firms are required to submit Remuneration Benchmarking Information Reports and High Earners Reports to the PRA as set out in Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the Remuneration Part of the PRA Rulebook respectively. In order to facilitate compliance with these rules, the PRA has made available REP004 and REP005 on RegData, which is accessible via the FCA's website. For third country branches that previously passported into the UK, please note the reporting schedules for REP004 and REP005 to send data relating to the 2020 reporting period have been updated on RegData. For firms that have not already done so, the PRA expects submission of these reports by Thursday 30 September 2021.

If firms have any queries regarding this submission, they should contact RegulatoryDataQueries@bankofengland.co.uk.