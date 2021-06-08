PRESS RELEASE: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at EUR21.00 to EUR26.00 per share

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at EUR21.00 to EUR26.00 per share 2021-06-08 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE. ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at EUR21.00 to EUR26.00 per share . ABOUT YOU targets gross proceeds of at least EUR600 million from newly issued shares . 28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares to be placed in a private placement from a capital increase and up to 8,392,856 ordinary bearer shares from existing shareholders (including a Greenshoe option) . ABOUT YOU intends to invest largest share to further scale its international commerce operations, grow its technology infrastructure, and increase its strategic flexibility . Mid-point of the price range implies a total market capitalization for ABOUT YOU of approximately EUR4 billion . Free float to amount to between 21.2% and 21.7% of outstanding share capital . The private placement begins on June 8, 2021 and is expected to end on June 14, 2021; first day of trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for June 16, 2021 . The private placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of the prospectus . Sebastian Klauke appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABOUT YOU Hamburg, 8 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU"), Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, has set the price range for its planned private placement (the "Private Placement") at EUR21.00 to EUR26.00 per share. The Private Placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the prospectus. The final offer price will be determined by way of a book building process. The book building period starts on June 8, 2021 and is expected to end on June 14, 2021. Trading of ABOUT YOU's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on June 16, 2021 under the trading symbol YOU and the ISIN DE000A3CNK42. The Private Placement to institutional investors in Germany and in certain other countries includes 28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase against cash contributions (the "New Shares") as well as up to 3,571,428 ordinary bearer shares to be sold by Management. In addition, GFH (Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen mbH), SevenVentures GmbH, GMPVC German Media Pool GmbH and Fashion Media Pool GmbH will grant a Greenshoe option of up to 4,821,428 ordinary bearer shares to cover possible over-allotments. ABOUT YOU is targeting gross proceeds of at least EUR600 million from the placement of the New Shares. In order to foster its growth in both commerce (B2C) and the SaaS business (B2B), the Company plans to invest the largest part of the net proceeds to scale its international commerce operations and to grow its tech infrastructure. Further, some of the targeted proceeds are earmarked for potential M&A opportunities and to repay existing shareholder loans. Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, the size of the Private Placement will range from EUR776 million to EUR941 million, implying a free float range of between 21.2% and 21.7% of the outstanding share capital. Based on the price range set, the total market capitalization amounts to between EUR3.6 billion and EUR4.4 billion. Tarek Müller, co-founder and member of the management board responsible for Marketing & Brand: "We are delighted by the reception we have received following the announcement of our intention to list ABOUT YOU on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Today's announcement is the next step on our journey towards becoming a listed company, which will help us build on our strong growth profile to continue digitizing the offline shopping stroll. We look forward to broadening our investor base as we push ahead with our vision to become the leading global fashion platform." Existing shareholders Otto Group and GFH have agreed vis-à-vis the Joint Global Coordinators to a lock-up period of 270 calendar days and the other existing shareholders Heartland A/S, SevenVentures GmbH, GMPVC German Media Pool GmbH, Fashion Media Pool GmbH and all members of the Company's management board in their function as selling shareholders have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days. In addition, all members of the Company's management board have agreed vis-à-vis the Company to a staggered lock-up period of between one and two years. Supervisory Board Appointments ABOUT YOU also announced a series of high-profile appointments to its Supervisory Board. Sebastian Klauke, member of the Otto Group executive board, where he is responsible for E-Commerce, Technology, Business Intelligence and Corporate Ventures, was appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Niels Jacobsen, CEO of William Demant Invest A/S, the wholly-owned holding company for all William Demant Foundation investment activities, was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Christina Johansson (interim CEO and CFO of Bilfinger SE) was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board and Head of the Audit Committee. Christian Leybold (Managing Partner at Headline), Petra Scharner-Wolff (CFO of Otto Group) and André Schwämmlein (Founder and CEO of FlixMobility) were appointed as Members of the Supervisory Board. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners. Lilja & Co. is the independent advisor to Otto Group, its affiliates and ABOUT YOU. MW&L Capital Partners are the financial advisors to Heartland A/S. The listing prospectus will be made available on ABOUT YOU's website https://corporate.aboutyou.de/ under the "Investor Relations" section following approval of such prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). ABOUT YOU ABOUT YOU digitizes the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalized shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award-winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and a range of more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 23 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. 