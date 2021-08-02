Log in
PRESS RELEASE: African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town

08/02/2021 | 03:31am EDT
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy 
Week in Cape Town 
2021-08-02 / 09:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town 
Leading a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to African Energy Week in Cape Town, 
Ryan Zinke will drive inter-continental partnerships and investment into emerging African markets 
The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Ryan Zinke, former U.S. Secretary of 
Interior under former-President Donald Trump, has confirmed his attendance and participation at African Energy Week 
(AEW) 2021, taking place in Cape Town on the 9^th-12^th of November 2021. Zinke will lead a delegation of American 
businesses, independent producers, and financiers to Cape Town, capitalizing on the expanding prospects present in 
emerging African markets, and introducing a wide network of stakeholders to African natural resource opportunities. 
In his previous position, Zinke was responsible for all oil and gas licenses in the U.S., and was committed to natural 
resource expansion through the opening up of federal lands for oil, natural gas and mineral exploration and extraction. 
Zinke has maintained a strong position for the increased exploitation of fossil fuels. As he announced in the Interior 
Department's 2018-2022 strategic plan, "our mandate is multiple-use of public lands, and multiple-use also includes the 
development of natural resources as we seek to leverage American energy for American strength." A strong advocate for 
using oil and gas development as a catalyst for wider economic growth, Zinke will drive a discussion on how Africa can 
fully utilize its significant resource base - driven by productive U.S.-Africa partnerships - to initiate long-term 
socio-economic growth. 
Meanwhile, Zinke continues to drive a discussion on the role of natural gas as a cleaner-burning fossil fuel. Unopposed 
to fossil fuel extraction, and yet acknowledging the carbon consequences, Zinke is advocating for the increased 
development of natural gas, explicating the value of the resource in addressing rising energy demand worldwide. In line 
with AEW 2021's agenda regarding the role of natural gas in the energy transition, Zinke is expected to initiate a 
constructive dialogue on natural gas management, monetization and development, whilst introducing American financiers 
to African projects. 
"Secretary Ryan Zinke coming to Cape Town is HUGE. He played an important role alongside President Donald J. Trump, in 
ensuring that the US becomes the world's largest producer of Oil and natural gas. He cut a lot of red tape and reduce 
bureaucracy, created an enabling environment for American businesses to thrive in the energy sector. African leaders, 
businesses and our energy industry will have a good opportunity in Cape Town to interact firsthand with Secretary Zinke 
and benefit from his network that could help us in our goal to Make Energy Poverty History." stated NJ Ayuk, Executive 
Chairman, the AEC. 
Under the Trump administration, Zinke was a strong advocate for the 'American first energy plan' - an economic, 
strategic, and foreign policy goal that aimed to exploit the American landscape and establish American energy 
dominance. In addition to developing U.S. domestic resources, Zinke is committed to promoting energy sector 
collaboration and continues to be focused on establishing long-term partnerships with various oil and gas stakeholders. 
Notably, while in office, Zinke emphasized the value of forming partnerships between the Interior department and Oil 
Corporations, promoting growth through integration. Accordingly, Zinke has also recognized the value of international 
partnerships, and leading a delegation of stakeholders from the U.S. to Cape Town, is eager to establish investment 
deals and sustainable partnership agreements between U.S. companies and African markets. 
"American businesses, independent producers, and financiers are coming to African Energy Week in Cape Town, and we 
thank Secretary Zinke for his resolve in supporting Africa fight energy poverty and for being a voice for why energy 
matters to Africa. Africa stands to significantly benefit from U.S. partnerships, investment and Secretary Zinke's 
delegation will drive deal-making, investment, and collaboration across Africa. By promoting the role of oil and gas in 
not only Africa's energy future, but the entire globes, Zinke recognizes these resources value in fast tracking 
economic growth and driving industrialization worldwide," Concluded Ayuk. 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber. 
Download Image: Ryan Zinke, former U.S. Secretary of Interior under former-President Donald Trump 
To take advantage of the valuable networking opportunities present at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, and to directly engage 
with U.S. energy companies, stakeholders, and financiers, register now at www.AEW2021.com or contact 
amina.williams@energychamber.org. 
For registration-related inquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com 
For sales-related inquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com 
For media-related inquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com 
For speaker-related inquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223274 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223274&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

HOT NEWS