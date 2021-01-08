PRESS RELEASE : AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Conference
AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2021-01-08 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference *
*WUPPERTAL, Germany, January 08, 2021 *- AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH,
a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against
infectious diseases, today announced that *Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of
AiCuris, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
(11-14 Jan., 2021) on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 08:05 am to 08:30 am
Eastern Time* (02:05 pm to 02:30 pm Central European Time).
"2021 is sure to be an exciting year for AiCuris. Our first product
Prevymis(R) (letermovir), the first novel therapy for human cytomegalovirus
(HCMV) infections since many years, which is marketed by Merck & Co., is
successfully growing revenues while protecting and saving the lives of many
patients worldwide. We are now preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with our
second drug pritelivir in immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections
have become resistant to acyclovir. This will form the basis for our next
NDA submission, targeting approval in 2023," said *Dr. Holger Zimmermann,
CEO of AiCuris*. "In the area of infectious diseases there are a lot of
indications with a strong need for new efficient solutions. Finding these
solutions is one of our main priorities. Last year we launched our PREP
campaign - Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness, to tackle
worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial
resistance (AMR). We plan to initiate a clinical trial with AIC649 for the
prevention of COVID-19 and other upcoming infections with pandemic
potential. With these developments, there is a lot to look forward to with
AiCuris in 2021 and beyond."
The AiCuris management will be available for 1:1 meetings. Interested
parties can schedule a meeting via the J.P. Morgan platform at
https://events.jpmorgan.com/#/?_k=6hty6s [1] or by sending an email to
business@aicuris.com.
*Status of Infectious Diseases Pipeline - Solving the Needs of Today:*
In 2017 Prevymis(R) (letermovir) a principal new therapy for human
cytomegalovirus (HCMV) was brought to the market via AiCuris' global partner
Merck & Co. to treat patients that are undergoing bone marrow
transplantation. Letermovir is also being developed for further indications.
A pivotal study for HCMV prophylaxis in kidney transplant recipients is
currently ongoing. The product is successfully growing revenues and AiCuris
is anticipating blockbuster potential.
AiCuris is preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with pritelivir in
immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to
acyclovir. Pritelivir is an innovative, highly active and specific inhibitor
of herpes simplex virus (HSV) with a novel mode of action that is distinct
from other antiviral agents currently in use for treating HSV infections.
Derived from a novel chemical class (thiazolylamides), pritelivir is active
against both types of herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), causing labial
and genital herpes, and retains activity against viruses which have become
resistant to marketed drugs. Pritelivir showed superiority against standard
treatment valacyclovir in a clinical Phase 2 trial in patients with genital
HSV-2 infection. In June 2020, AiCuris was granted Breakthrough Therapy
Designation by U.S. FDA for pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections
in immunocompromised patients, and in December 2020, the German
"Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM)" approved the
initiation of a Compassionate Use Program as part of an Early Access Program
(EAP) operated by myTomorrows.
AiCuris is focusing on both viral and bacterial areas of unmet medical need,
exploring the areas of HSV therapy for immunocompromised patients, chronic
HBV cure, and adenoviral infections. Focus in bacteriology is on fighting
gram-negative resistant bacterial infections with novel approaches. With
this strong portfolio of compounds AiCuris aims to address various unmet
needs in the antiinfective field.
*Pandemic and Resistance Preparedness - Preparing for Future Threats:*
Along with existing problems potential future threats should not be
underestimated. The global COVID -19 pandemic, caused by a newly discovered
coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has taught us that we must prepare for the worst in
order to prevent future pandemics. While scientists are working to
understand and control the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also crucial to prepare
for potential future, viral pandemics but also on infections caused by
resistant bacteria (AMR).
AiCuris has discovered a novel biological immunomodulator, AIC649, a
proprietary inactivated parapoxvirus particle preparation. AIC649's ability
to boost the immune system against unrelated viruses gives the compound the
potential to act as a broad, first-line therapy for current and future
pandemics. AiCuris is currently preparing for a clinical pilot trial to test
its AIC649 compound as first-line therapy against Corona viruses.
AiCuris is one of the few European companies that since inception is highly
focused on developing novel, effective anti-infective agents with novel
mechanisms of action that overcome resistance. In July 2019, for example,
AiCuris signed a long-term cooperation for the development and optimization
of Artilysin(R)-based drug candidates for various anti-bacterial indications
including e.g. hospital-acquired pneumonia, and sepsis with Lysando AG.
Thus, AiCuris has the experience and financial strengths to remain committed
to attack antibiotic resistance in new ways.
*About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH*
AiCuris was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the
discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. SANTO
Holding is the Company's majority investor. PREVYMIS(R) (Letermovir), a
first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a
novel mechanism of action, was licensed to MSD in 2012 and is approved in
the EU, the USA, Japan and other parts of the world for use in bone marrow
transplants for the prevention of HCMV infections in adults who receive an
allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company is developing
drugs for the treatment of viruses such as human CMV, herpes simplex virus
(HSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and adenoviruses. In the field of
antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for
life-threatening, multidrug-resistant, hospital-treated pathogens.
In 2018 Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris, and Prof. Dr. Helga
Rübsamen-Schaeff, Founding CEO, were awarded the German Future Prize 2018
(German President's Award for Innovation in Science and Technology) for the
development of Letermovir and their project, "Protection in the Absence of
the Immune System - a Life-Saving Innovation against Dangerous Viruses"
(original title: "Schutz bei fehlendem Immunsystem - die lebensrettende
Innovation gegen gefährliche Viren").
For more information, please visit www.aicuris.com [2].
Follow us on LinkedIn [3].
*Contacts**:*
*Company: *Media relations:
AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH MC Services AG*
*
Dr. Solveigh Mähler
Igor Orshanskiy Phone: +49 211 529 252 19
Phone: +49 202 317 63 0
E-Mail:
Email: business@aicuris.com aicuris@mc-services.eu
2021-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1159296 2021-01-08
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d36f3752d3bdfa605e7743591c9e80c2&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4c1b4c829874427ce5b03eceaf999852&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=64186088082a9049ba8382afd9e8920c&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)