Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/08/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Conference 
AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 
 
2021-01-08 / 12:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference * 
 
*WUPPERTAL, Germany, January 08, 2021 *- AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, 
a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against 
infectious diseases, today announced that *Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of 
AiCuris, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 
(11-14 Jan., 2021) on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 08:05 am to 08:30 am 
Eastern Time* (02:05 pm to 02:30 pm Central European Time). 
 
"2021 is sure to be an exciting year for AiCuris. Our first product 
Prevymis(R) (letermovir), the first novel therapy for human cytomegalovirus 
(HCMV) infections since many years, which is marketed by Merck & Co., is 
successfully growing revenues while protecting and saving the lives of many 
patients worldwide. We are now preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with our 
second drug pritelivir in immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections 
have become resistant to acyclovir. This will form the basis for our next 
NDA submission, targeting approval in 2023," said *Dr. Holger Zimmermann, 
CEO of AiCuris*. "In the area of infectious diseases there are a lot of 
indications with a strong need for new efficient solutions. Finding these 
solutions is one of our main priorities. Last year we launched our PREP 
campaign - Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness, to tackle 
worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial 
resistance (AMR). We plan to initiate a clinical trial with AIC649 for the 
prevention of COVID-19 and other upcoming infections with pandemic 
potential. With these developments, there is a lot to look forward to with 
AiCuris in 2021 and beyond." 
 
The AiCuris management will be available for 1:1 meetings. Interested 
parties can schedule a meeting via the J.P. Morgan platform at 
https://events.jpmorgan.com/#/?_k=6hty6s [1] or by sending an email to 
business@aicuris.com. 
 
*Status of Infectious Diseases Pipeline - Solving the Needs of Today:* 
 
In 2017 Prevymis(R) (letermovir) a principal new therapy for human 
cytomegalovirus (HCMV) was brought to the market via AiCuris' global partner 
Merck & Co. to treat patients that are undergoing bone marrow 
transplantation. Letermovir is also being developed for further indications. 
A pivotal study for HCMV prophylaxis in kidney transplant recipients is 
currently ongoing. The product is successfully growing revenues and AiCuris 
is anticipating blockbuster potential. 
 
AiCuris is preparing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with pritelivir in 
immunocompromised patients whose HSV infections have become resistant to 
acyclovir. Pritelivir is an innovative, highly active and specific inhibitor 
of herpes simplex virus (HSV) with a novel mode of action that is distinct 
from other antiviral agents currently in use for treating HSV infections. 
Derived from a novel chemical class (thiazolylamides), pritelivir is active 
against both types of herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), causing labial 
and genital herpes, and retains activity against viruses which have become 
resistant to marketed drugs. Pritelivir showed superiority against standard 
treatment valacyclovir in a clinical Phase 2 trial in patients with genital 
HSV-2 infection. In June 2020, AiCuris was granted Breakthrough Therapy 
Designation by U.S. FDA for pritelivir for the treatment of HSV infections 
in immunocompromised patients, and in December 2020, the German 
"Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM)" approved the 
initiation of a Compassionate Use Program as part of an Early Access Program 
(EAP) operated by myTomorrows. 
 
AiCuris is focusing on both viral and bacterial areas of unmet medical need, 
exploring the areas of HSV therapy for immunocompromised patients, chronic 
HBV cure, and adenoviral infections. Focus in bacteriology is on fighting 
gram-negative resistant bacterial infections with novel approaches. With 
this strong portfolio of compounds AiCuris aims to address various unmet 
needs in the antiinfective field. 
 
*Pandemic and Resistance Preparedness - Preparing for Future Threats:* 
 
Along with existing problems potential future threats should not be 
underestimated. The global COVID -19 pandemic, caused by a newly discovered 
coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has taught us that we must prepare for the worst in 
order to prevent future pandemics. While scientists are working to 
understand and control the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also crucial to prepare 
for potential future, viral pandemics but also on infections caused by 
resistant bacteria (AMR). 
 
AiCuris has discovered a novel biological immunomodulator, AIC649, a 
proprietary inactivated parapoxvirus particle preparation. AIC649's ability 
to boost the immune system against unrelated viruses gives the compound the 
potential to act as a broad, first-line therapy for current and future 
pandemics. AiCuris is currently preparing for a clinical pilot trial to test 
its AIC649 compound as first-line therapy against Corona viruses. 
 
AiCuris is one of the few European companies that since inception is highly 
focused on developing novel, effective anti-infective agents with novel 
mechanisms of action that overcome resistance. In July 2019, for example, 
AiCuris signed a long-term cooperation for the development and optimization 
of Artilysin(R)-based drug candidates for various anti-bacterial indications 
including e.g. hospital-acquired pneumonia, and sepsis with Lysando AG. 
Thus, AiCuris has the experience and financial strengths to remain committed 
to attack antibiotic resistance in new ways. 
 
*About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH* 
 
AiCuris was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the 
discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. SANTO 
Holding is the Company's majority investor. PREVYMIS(R) (Letermovir), a 
first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a 
novel mechanism of action, was licensed to MSD in 2012 and is approved in 
the EU, the USA, Japan and other parts of the world for use in bone marrow 
transplants for the prevention of HCMV infections in adults who receive an 
allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company is developing 
drugs for the treatment of viruses such as human CMV, herpes simplex virus 
(HSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and adenoviruses. In the field of 
antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for 
life-threatening, multidrug-resistant, hospital-treated pathogens. 
 
In 2018 Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris, and Prof. Dr. Helga 
Rübsamen-Schaeff, Founding CEO, were awarded the German Future Prize 2018 
(German President's Award for Innovation in Science and Technology) for the 
development of Letermovir and their project, "Protection in the Absence of 
the Immune System - a Life-Saving Innovation against Dangerous Viruses" 
(original title: "Schutz bei fehlendem Immunsystem - die lebensrettende 
Innovation gegen gefährliche Viren"). 
 
For more information, please visit www.aicuris.com [2]. 
Follow us on LinkedIn [3]. 
 
*Contacts**:* 
 
*Company:                          *Media relations: 
 
AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH  MC Services AG* 
* 
                                   Dr. Solveigh Mähler 
Igor Orshanskiy                    Phone: +49 211 529 252 19 
Phone: +49 202 317 63 0 
                                   E-Mail: 
Email: business@aicuris.com        aicuris@mc-services.eu 
 
2021-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1159296 2021-01-08 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d36f3752d3bdfa605e7743591c9e80c2&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4c1b4c829874427ce5b03eceaf999852&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=64186088082a9049ba8382afd9e8920c&application_id=1159296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
06:21aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
06:20aBILL GATES : Blackstone, Gates team up for Signature Aviation bid as Carlyle circles
RE
06:20aIPSIDY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aROYAL BAM N : BAM Properties disposes of two major sites in Leeds
PU
06:16aCONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Warrant Exercise
PR
06:16aPTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary
PU
06:16aAICURIS ANTI INFECTIVE CURES GMBH : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
EQ
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DJ
06:15aTrump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits
RE
06:15aSTMicroelectronics Shares Rise After Preliminary 4Q Revenue Exceeds Expectations
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
5KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ