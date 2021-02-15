Log in
PRESS RELEASE : BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event

02/15/2021 | 04:02am EST
DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference 
BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event 
2021-02-15 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BIO-Europe Spring connects the right partners at Europe's largest springtime digital life science partnering event 
Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021. The fifteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring^(R) conference, the premier springtime 
partnering conference for the life science industry, again is delivered fully digital for its 2021 edition. With an 
expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the 
world. BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, 
with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). 
More than 2,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend 
the event and will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches 
available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch 
content than ever before. 
"BIO-Europe Spring is one of the most significant industry events where top executives from global biotech, pharma and 
finance come together to identify new opportunities, find new business partners and foster existing relationships," 
said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "Building on the success and momentum created by its sister 
event BIO-Europe Digital 2020 that took place October, 26-29 also fully virtually, the 'must-attend' BIO-Europe event 
series has proven its importance and relevance to the life science sector even now as a fully digital offering." 
EBD's gold standard partneringONE^(R) platform is also now more powerful than ever before. The easy-to-use digital 
solution has become a "one stop shop" for all conference activities. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, 
and a comfortable partner search tool will support your scheduling. Scheduled meetings will take place during the live 
conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. To facilitate networking outside of one-to-one 
meetings, a variety of networking opportunities has been created. Participants can get in touch and chat with other 
attending delegates in a variety of different discussion rooms. 
Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online. Partnering is now open for you to start requesting 
priority meetings with perspective partners. For more information please visit the conference website at https:// 
informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/ 
Additional links and information: 
Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2021 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEuropeSpring) or LinkedIn 
About EBD Group 
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of 
partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each 
one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art 
partnering software, partneringONE^(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new 
opportunities via one-to-one meetings.Today our events (BIO-Europe^(R), BIO-Europe Spring^(R), BioPharm America^(TM), 
Biotech Showcase^(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio^(R) Partnering Forum, and 
BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one 
partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our 
industry.EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. 
Media Contacts: 
MC Services AG 
+49 89 2102280 
contact@mc-services.eu 
Karina Marocco 
EBD Group 
kmarocco@ebdgroup.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1168189 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

