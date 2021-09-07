PRESS RELEASE : Babbel plans its Initial Public -2

Babbel introduced a premium subscription-based business model in 2009 and has since sold more than 10 million subscriptions, experiencing significant and continuing growth of revenues. Coming off a banner year 2020, with EUR147.3 million in sales revenues, Babbel has grown its business by 18% to EUR83 million for H1 2021, from EUR70 million in H1 2020.

Babbel's technology platform and content library, combined with its unique ecosystem, deliver meaningful cost and operational efficiencies as the company expands across markets and learning methodologies. Growth measures such as the expansion of Babbel's ecosystem, scaling of the B2B offering and expanding operations in North America and new markets have historically been funded organically through its strong cash generation. In the future, these growth levers will be complemented by strategic M&A activities.

Babbel intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the newly issued shares to expand its B2B business, introduce new learning experiences and/or access new geographic markets and to settle certain claims under existing employee incentive schemes. The Offering further includes shares from the holding of existing shareholders.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, Berenberg and Citigroup are acting as further Joint Bookrunners.

About Babbel: Babbel develops and operates an ecosystem of interconnected online language learning experiences and is driven by the purpose of creating mutual understanding through language. This means building products that help people connect and communicate across cultures. The Babbel App, Babbel Live, Babbel Podcasts and Babbel for Business products focus on using a new language in the real world, in real situations, with real people. And it works: Studies by linguists from institutions such as Michigan State University, Yale University and the City University of New York demonstrated the efficacy of Babbel's language learning methods.

The key is a blend of humanity and technology. Babbel offers more than 60,000 lessons across 15 languages, hand-crafted by more than 180 didactics experts, with user behaviors continuously analyzed to shape and tweak the learner experience. This results in constantly adapting, interactive content with live classes, games, podcasts and videos that make understanding a new language easy, from Spanish to Indonesian.

Because Babbel is for everyone, its team is as diverse as its content. From its headquarters in Berlin and its U.S. office in New York, 750 people from more than 65 nationalities represent the backgrounds, characteristics and perspectives that make all humans unique.

Babbel sold over 10 million subscriptions by creating a true connection with users.

