PRESS RELEASE : Babbel plans its Initial Public -3

accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective affiliates or any of their or any of their affiliates' respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to the Company, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

A PROSPECTUS WILL BE PUBLISHED IN RELATION TO THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES BY THE COMPANY REFERRED TO IN THIS DOCUMENT. A COPY OF THE PROSPECTUS WHEN PUBLISHED WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM BABBEL GROUP AG.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Babbel Group AG Andreasstr. 72 10243 Berlin Germany ISIN: DE000A3CWAW6 WKN: A3CWAW EQS News ID: 1231605 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1231605 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)