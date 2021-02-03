PRESS RELEASE : Biohacks GmbH: Fulminant start into the year with organic-vegan energy drink alternative 'Hang & Over - Spirit' - product sold out after a few days

Log in
Biohacks GmbH: Fulminant start into the year with organic-vegan energy drink alternative 'Hang & Over - Spirit' - product sold out after a few days

02/03/2021 | 05:23am EST
DGAP-News: Biohacks GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch 
Biohacks GmbH: Fulminant start into the year with organic-vegan energy drink alternative 'Hang & Over - Spirit' - 
product sold out after a few days 
2021-02-03 / 11:20 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CORPORATE NEWS 
Biohacks GmbH: Fulminant start into the year with organic-vegan energy drink alternative "Hang & Over - Spirit" - 
product sold out after a few days 
Dusseldorf, 3 February 2021. Biohacks GmbH ("Biohacks", "the company"), a fast-growing supplier of high-quality 
functional food products, has experienced exceptionally high demand for the organic-vegan energy drink alternative 
"Hang & Over(R) - Spirit". The product was launched at the end of 2020 in branches of the Kaufland Group, the drugstore 
Budni and in the company's own online shop. The first production batch of 225,000 cans was sold out after only a few 
days due to extraordinarily high demand, so that a follow-up production of 1,500,000 units was ordered. The new cans 
are to be delivered to retail outlets as soon as possible. In addition, Biohacks plans to significantly expand the 
number of sales outlets. Biohacks' products are already listed at Edeka, Kaufland, dm. Budni and Rewe. 
Biohacks is financing its planned dynamic growth, among other things, with corporate bonds. Recently, the company 
announced the public placement of a bond (ISIN: DE000A3H20H2). The security has an interest rate of 3.5% p.a. with a 
maturity of 1 year. 
Jonathan Sehlinger, founder of Biohacks: 
"The fulminant start of our new organic-vegan energy drink alternative has exceeded all expectations. Now we will 
significantly increase volumes and accelerate the roll-out to more retailers. We are also about to expand into other 
countries. The excellent sales launch of our energy drink alternative illustrates the high potential of innovative 
functional food products. With our products 'Hang & Over - Spirit', 'Hang & Over' and 'Sleep & Well' we have a broad 
product range and promising distribution platforms." 
"Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" is a pure natural and fresh product without artificial preservatives and additives. With its 
natural sweetness, the drink contains 20 to 30 percent less sugar than conventional energy drinks. Hang & Over(R) - 
Spirit" thus meets the demands of a modern energy drink. The product will be available in three flavours: Mango & 
Cactus, Lime & Kiwi and Berry & Dragon. With the successful product development and market launch of "Hang & Over - 
Spirit", Biohacks is tapping into the trend towards a more health-conscious diet. The global market for energy drinks 
has a market volume of more than 30 billion US dollars. 
Corporate contact 
Biohacks GmbH 
Dr. Ingo Lange - CEO 
Rather Str. 25 
40476 Dusseldorf 
+49 211 94 25 60 24 
Business and financial press 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Jan Hutterer 
Borselstraße 20 
22765 Hamburg 
T +49 40 60 91 86 0 
biohacks@kirchhoff.de 
About Biohacks GmbH 
Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic certified products that help people to achieve 
their optimal performance. The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via online platforms 
and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the 
introduction of further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company is aiming for annual sales 
of about 90 million euros with an attractive margin. 
Further information about the Biohacks-bonds is available at: https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com. 
Further information about the company is available at: https://biohackscompany.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1165471 2021-02-03

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

