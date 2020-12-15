Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Biohacks gains Dr. Ingo Lange as Chief Executive Officer

12/15/2020 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: Biohacks GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel 
Biohacks gains Dr. Ingo Lange as Chief Executive Officer 
 
2020-12-15 / 10:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
CORPORATE NEWS 
 
*Biohacks gains Dr. Ingo Lange as Chief Executive Officer* 
 
*Dusseldorf, 15 December 2020.* Biohacks GmbH, a provider of high-quality 
functional food products, is strengthening its management team and appoints 
Dr. Ingo Lange as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 
Ingo Lange has already been working for Biohacks in an advisory function for 
several months and has played a key role in the company's further expansion 
and growth financing. The appointment of the CEO position is the next step 
toward aligning the company's structures in accordance with its growth 
plans. 
 
Jointly with the management team around the Managing Director Sales Torsten 
Schwehm and the Biohacks founders Jonathan Sehlinger and John Fabian Peters, 
new product developments and the international expansion of Biohacks will be 
further advanced. The products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are already 
distributed in more than 4,000 shops by retailers such as DM, Edeka and REWE 
as well as via Amazon. Biohacks also plans to expand its product range with 
a vegan energy drink alternative with natural ingredients. 
 
Ingo Lange, an experienced expert in business development and financing, has 
already held senior positions with multinational companies. Prior to this, 
Ingo Lange held management positions at LGT Bank, Deutsche Bank, UBS and as 
a project manager at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. 
 
*Torsten Schwehm, Managing Director Sales of Biohacks GmbH:* 
"I am pleased to welcome Ingo Lange, a proven expert in business development 
and financing, on board of Biohacks. By balancing the workload on several 
shoulders, we can tackle the challenges ahead of us even more efficiently, 
develop our business model faster and scale even more smoothly. The 
increasing trend towards natural products provides us with a high growth 
potential". 
 
*Corporate contact* 
Biohacks GmbH 
Dr. Ingo Lange - Managing Director 
Rather Str. 25 
40476 Düsseldorf 
+49 211 94 25 60 24 
 
*Business and financial press* 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Jan Hutterer 
Borselstraße 20 
22765 Hamburg 
T +49 40 60 91 86 0 
biohacks@kirchhoff.de 
 
*About Biohacks GmbH* 
Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic 
certified products that help people to achieve their optimal performance. 
The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via 
online platforms and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The 
company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the introduction of 
further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company 
is aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive 
margin. 
 
Further information is available at: https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com 
[1]. 
 
2020-12-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1155187 2020-12-15 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c147c6545c83326c92978a73fab06bb3&application_id=1155187&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
04:56aNIELSEN : Waterloo Media/Sinclair Telecable and Nielsen Reach Multi-Year Agreement for Measurement Services
PU
04:56aBWA : Result of AGM
PU
04:55aSingapore to open travel bubble as it prepares to stand in for Davos
RE
04:55aJD COM : to Add Home Appliance Flagship in Suzhou
PU
04:55aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Agreement signed - disposal of a vessel
AQ
04:53aVolkswagen shares gain as power struggle ends - for now
RE
04:53aSUEZ : Icon News The RATP Group deploys a digital solution with SUEZ to improve the environmental performance of its network and heritage
PU
04:52aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:51aQUADPACK INDUSTRIES S A : Beauty trends to watch in 2021
PU
04:51aMAREL : Staying close during challenging times
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ