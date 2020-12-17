Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Biohacks launches organic vegan energy drink alternative

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
 DGAP-News: Biohacks GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch 
Biohacks launches organic vegan energy drink alternative 
 
2020-12-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
CORPORATE NEWS 
 
*Biohacks launches organic vegan energy drink alternative* 
 
*Dusseldorf, 17 December 2020. *Biohacks GmbH, a provider of high-quality 
functional food products, is launching the promotion of an organic vegan 
energy drink alternative. "Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" will be available in 
shops of the Kaufland Group and in the company's own online shop from next 
week on. In addition, the product will soon be available in the Budnikowski 
and Real store network throughout Germany. Furthermore, the company is 
currently in negotiations with other retailers. Half a million cans of the 
vitalising BIO certified drink have already been produced in Germany. 
Biohacks is thus successfully continuing its announced expansion. 
 
Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" is a purely natural product without artificial 
preservatives or additives. With its natural sweetness, the drink contains 
20 to 30 percent less sugar than conventional energy drinks. Hang & Over(R) 
- Spirit" thus meets the requirements of a modern energy drink. The product 
will be available in three different flavours: Mango & Cactus, Lime & Kiwi 
and Berry & Dragon. With the successful product development and market 
launch of "Hang & Over - Spirit", Biohacks is addressing the trend towards a 
more health-conscious diet. The global market for energy drinks has a market 
volume of more than 30 billion US dollars. 
 
*Ingo Lange, CEO of Biohacks GmbH:* 
"With the market launch of the self-developed energy drink alternative 'Hang 
& Over - Spirit', we have reached an important milestone. The fact that 
industry giants such as Kaufland, Budnikowski and Real want to sell our 
product confirms us in our determination to continue on our chosen path. The 
trend towards natural functional food products is gaining momentum and 
offers us enormous growth potential. We want to exploit this potential 
together with our investors." 
 
*Corporate contact* 
Biohacks GmbH 
Dr. Ingo Lange - CEO 
Rather Str. 25 
40476 Dusseldorf 
+49 211 94 25 60 24 
 
*Business and financial press* 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Jan Hutterer 
Borselstraße 20 
22765 Hamburg 
T +49 40 60 91 86 0 
biohacks@kirchhoff.de 
 
*About Biohacks GmbH* 
Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic 
certified products that help people to achieve their optimal performance. 
The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via 
online platforms and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The 
company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the introduction of 
further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company 
is aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive 
margin. 
 
Further information is available at: https://biohackscompany.com [1]. 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1155871 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=12ff956a6f0a223c2645c999cc353cd3&application_id=1155871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

