PRESS RELEASE: Bit Capital GmbH: BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector

DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Market launch Bit Capital GmbH: BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector 2021-05-20 / 15:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BIT Capital introduces the third fund: BIT Global Fintech Leaders focuses on the fintech sector. Berlin, May 20, 2021. BIT Capital launches a new fund that invests concentrated in public fintech companies. The Berlin-based asset manager is one of the most successful in Europe. With digital expertise, data-driven research, and investments in its technology infrastructure, the team around CIO and founder Jan Beckers tracks down global tech winners. BIT Capital's first fund, Global Internet Leaders (WKN: A2DTZ3), generated a net return of 512% since its launch in May 2018 until the end of the first quarter of 2021. The BIT Global Leaders (WKN: A2QDRW) fund, launched in November 2020, broke the EUR 100 million assets under management mark in just 15 weeks. With the BIT Global Fintech Leaders (WKN: A2QJK9) fund, the team invests in the financial sector. The companies in focus transform value creation across the financial industry and attack established financial services providers globally. "We expect up to 60% of financial industry revenue to be generated by fintech companies in 2035. The impact of the COVID-pandemic has finally put the sector on the fast track," says Jan Beckers. Jan Beckers himself invests a double-digit million amount as seed money of the fund. The portfolio of BIT Global Fintech Leaders includes approximately 35 companies. The investment strategy targets innovative business models and digital technologies in the financial sector that have proven their viability and add significant value. The companies improve the user experience, tap into new target groups or ensure cost reductions. Many of the business models are also globally scalable, enabling exponential growth. The BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund is a logical development of BIT Capital's product portfolio. The team has the necessary experience and expertise. It consists of successful fintech entrepreneurs who have been shaping the European ecosystem for years. Jan Beckers has founded, initiated, and built fintech such as Finleap, Solarisbank, or Clark. Fintech stocks were also previously disproportionately part of BIT Capital's portfolio and provided extraordinary performance. About BIT Capital BIT Capital is a fund company focused on technology companies whose equity funds BIT Global Internet Leaders 30 and Global Internet Leaders SICAV were among the two highest-yielding funds in Europe in 2020. BIT Capital's founder and chief investment officer is Jan Beckers. Jan Beckers is one of Germany's most active digital entrepreneurs and investors. As a driving force of Berlin's technology ecosystem, Jan Beckers has co-founded and built over 25 companies - such as Solarisbank, Clark, or Fyber. Jan Beckers was a seed investor in startups like DeliveryHero, GoClio, Brands4Friends, and a pre-IPO investor in Facebook, LinkedIn, and Palantir. In 2014, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year in Germany by EY. The investment approach of the fund company BIT Capital is shaped by the team's experience around fund manager Jan Beckers. The team brings together experts from asset management, digital entrepreneurs, software developers, and academics. In addition to fundamental analyses based on financial ratios, alternative data sources can also evaluate dynamic developments of technology companies in real-time. Self-developed algorithms and software solutions are also used to support investment decisions. Currently, BIT Capital manages a total volume of over EUR1.2b (as of May 2021). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

