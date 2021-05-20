Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: Bit Capital GmbH: BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector

05/20/2021 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Market launch 
Bit Capital GmbH: BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector 
2021-05-20 / 15:54 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BIT Capital introduces the third fund: BIT Global Fintech Leaders focuses on the fintech sector. 
Berlin, May 20, 2021. BIT Capital launches a new fund that invests concentrated in public fintech companies. The 
Berlin-based asset manager is one of the most successful in Europe. With digital expertise, data-driven research, and 
investments in its technology infrastructure, the team around CIO and founder Jan Beckers tracks down global tech 
winners. 
BIT Capital's first fund, Global Internet Leaders (WKN: A2DTZ3), generated a net return of 512% since its launch in May 
2018 until the end of the first quarter of 2021. The BIT Global Leaders (WKN: A2QDRW) fund, launched in November 2020, 
broke the EUR 100 million assets under management mark in just 15 weeks. 
With the BIT Global Fintech Leaders (WKN: A2QJK9) fund, the team invests in the financial sector. The companies in 
focus transform value creation across the financial industry and attack established financial services providers 
globally. "We expect up to 60% of financial industry revenue to be generated by fintech companies in 2035. The impact 
of the COVID-pandemic has finally put the sector on the fast track," says Jan Beckers. Jan Beckers himself invests a 
double-digit million amount as seed money of the fund. 
The portfolio of BIT Global Fintech Leaders includes approximately 35 companies. The investment strategy targets 
innovative business models and digital technologies in the financial sector that have proven their viability and add 
significant value. The companies improve the user experience, tap into new target groups or ensure cost reductions. 
Many of the business models are also globally scalable, enabling exponential growth. 
The BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund is a logical development of BIT Capital's product portfolio. The team has the 
necessary experience and expertise. It consists of successful fintech entrepreneurs who have been shaping the European 
ecosystem for years. Jan Beckers has founded, initiated, and built fintech such as Finleap, Solarisbank, or Clark. 
Fintech stocks were also previously disproportionately part of BIT Capital's portfolio and provided extraordinary 
performance. 
About BIT Capital 
BIT Capital is a fund company focused on technology companies whose equity funds BIT Global Internet Leaders 30 and 
Global Internet Leaders SICAV were among the two highest-yielding funds in Europe in 2020. BIT Capital's founder and 
chief investment officer is Jan Beckers. Jan Beckers is one of Germany's most active digital entrepreneurs and 
investors. As a driving force of Berlin's technology ecosystem, Jan Beckers has co-founded and built over 25 companies 
- such as Solarisbank, Clark, or Fyber. Jan Beckers was a seed investor in startups like DeliveryHero, GoClio, 
Brands4Friends, and a pre-IPO investor in Facebook, LinkedIn, and Palantir. In 2014, he was named Entrepreneur of the 
Year in Germany by EY. 
The investment approach of the fund company BIT Capital is shaped by the team's experience around fund manager Jan 
Beckers. The team brings together experts from asset management, digital entrepreneurs, software developers, and 
academics. In addition to fundamental analyses based on financial ratios, alternative data sources can also evaluate 
dynamic developments of technology companies in real-time. Self-developed algorithms and software solutions are also 
used to support investment decisions. Currently, BIT Capital manages a total volume of over EUR1.2b (as of May 2021). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199034 2021-05-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199034&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.33% 317.77 Delayed Quote.14.80%
FYBER N.V. 0.00% 0.63 Delayed Quote.140.46%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.72% 20.4999 Delayed Quote.-12.23%
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aUNIQUE NETWORK  : Raises $4.3 Million To Launch Polkadot Chain for NFTs
BU
10:01aNETSMART  : Awarded Top Performing Technology Platform for Behavioral Health by Black Book Survey
BU
10:01aPRELIM  : Brings Power of Automation to Business Banking and SMB Lending Through Enhancements to its Embedded Fintech Platform
BU
10:01aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:00aSOMALOGIC LAUNCHES THE SOMASIGNAL™ PROTEOMICS FOR PRECISION MEDICINE INITIATIVE WITH HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS : Emory University, Intermountain Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health and UCHealth
GL
10:00aAerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 1,000th Propulsion System for Multi-Mission PAC-3 MSE Missile
GL
10:00aSOS, GOEV & KDMN REMINDERS : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines
GL
10:00aFlexera Announces Software Vulnerability Management for VMware Workspace ONE UEM
GL
10:00aHP Unleashes Powerful Gaming Portfolio to Push Today's Gamers to New Heights
GL
10:00aSTART YOUR ENGINES : Nashville Superspeedway Revs Up New Hospitality Agreement with Centerplate, Sodexo
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks digest taper talk; cryptos bounce after beating
2Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
3COMMERZBANK AG : Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest
5FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 rises on industrials boost; Trainline slumps

HOT NEWS