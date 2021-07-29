PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release

DGAP-News: Bank of Scotland plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results BoS half-year news release 2021-07-29 / 16:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank of Scotland plc 2021 Half-Year Results 29 July 2021 Member of the Lloyds Banking Group CONTENTS Page Review of performance 1 Principal risks and uncertainties 6 Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements 8 Consolidated income statement 9 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 10 Consolidated balance sheet 11 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 14 Consolidated cash flow statement 17 Notes to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements 18 Statement of directors' responsibilities 48 Forward looking statements 49 Contacts 51

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Principal activities

Bank of Scotland plc (the Bank) and its subsidiaries (together, the Group) provide a wide range of banking and financial services. The Group's revenue is earned through interest and fees on a broad range of financial services products including current and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards and mortgages within the retail market and loans and other products to commercial and corporate customers.

Income statement

The Group's profit before tax for the half-year to 30 June 2021 was GBP1,408 million, whilst total profit for the period was GBP1,463 million, both benefiting from solid business momentum and a net impairment credit in the context of the UK's improved macroeconomic outlook and robust credit performance. The Group's total profit for the period included a benefit of GBP433 million from the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the revised corporation tax rate effective from 1 April 2023, substantively enacted in the second quarter.

Total income of GBP2,709 million was down 5 per cent on the first half of 2020, with slightly lower net interest income and significantly reduced other income.

Net interest income of GBP2,570 million was down 2 per cent compared to the first half of 2020, impacted by a reduction in net interest margins which more than offset the effects of higher average interest-earning assets. Net interest margins fell reflecting the lower rate environment. Average interest-earning assets were up on the first half of 2020, driven by strong growth in the Group's mortgage book.

Other income of GBP139 million was 34 per cent lower than the first half of 2020, driven by significant reductions in other operating income compared to the prior year. Other operating income in the period of GBP18 million was down GBP59 million largely due to the non-recurrence of a gain on disposal of business during the first half of 2020.

Operating expenses of GBP1,553 million were 13 per cent higher than in the first half of 2020, due to a higher regulatory provision charge and increased other operating expenses in the period. The charge for regulatory provisions increased to GBP235 million, driven by charges in respect of HBOS Reading as well as litigation costs and charges in relation to other ongoing legacy programmes. With respect to HBOS Reading, GBP150 million was incurred in the first half of 2021, including operational costs to provide for the likelihood of activities spanning across 2022 as well as the outcome to date of decisions from the independent panel re-review on direct and consequential losses. Further significant charges over 2021 and 2022 could be required as more panel decisions are published, but at this stage it is not possible to reliably estimate the potential impact or timings. Other operating costs in the period were up GBP46 million as reductions in staff, premises and equipment and depreciation and amortisation costs were more than offset by increases in amounts recharged by fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings.

The impairment charge in the first half of the year was a net credit of GBP252 million, compared to a net charge of GBP1,465 million in the first half of 2020. The net credit in the period was driven by a release of expected credit loss (ECL) allowances resulting from the UK's improved macroeconomic outlook. This was partially offset by a low run-rate impairment charge reflecting the continued benign credit environment. Observed credit performance remained robust in the period, with the flow of assets into arrears, defaults and write-offs remaining at low levels. The Group's ECL allowance reduced in the first half of the year by GBP431 million to GBP2,900 million.

The Group recognised a net tax credit of GBP55 million in the period compared to a net credit of GBP169 million in the first six months of 2020. In March 2021, the UK Government announced its intention to increase the rate of corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from 1 April 2023 and this was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021. As a result of this change in tax rate, the Group has recognised a GBP433 million deferred tax credit in the income statement and a GBP1 million debit within other comprehensive income, increasing the Group's net deferred tax asset by GBP432 million. Excluding the effects of the deferred tax uplift, the Group's effective tax rate was 27 per cent.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE (continued)

Balance sheet

The Group's balance sheet reflects healthy franchise growth. Total assets of GBP314,987 million were up 2 per cent compared to GBP310,328 million at 31 December 2020 driven by an increase in loans and advances to customers which was partly offset by reductions in amounts due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings. Loans and advances to customers were 5 per cent higher at GBP275,932 million compared to GBP263,766 million at 31 December 2020 driven by strong growth in the Group's mortgage book. Amounts due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings reduced by GBP5,568 million from GBP28,988 million at 31 December 2020 due to increased settlement activity in the period.

Total liabilities of GBP300,166 million were up 1 per cent compared to GBP296,940 million at 31 December 2020 driven by increased customer deposits and amounts due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings, which were partially offset by lower deposits from banks. Customer deposits of GBP169,941 million have increased by GBP6,940 million since the end of 2020, with continued inflows into the Group's trusted brands and significant growth seen in personal current accounts and savings balances since 2019. Amounts due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings have increased by GBP4,829 million in the period, funding the Group's growth in net customer lending since 31 December 2020.

Total equity increased by GBP1,433 million from GBP13,388 million at 31 December 2020 to GBP14,821 million at 30 June 2021 with total comprehensive income for the period of GBP1,472 million and capital contributions received of GBP15 million, partially offset by distributions on other equity instruments of GBP54 million.

Capital

The Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained stable at 15.5 per cent (31 December 2020: 15.5 per cent) due to profit in the period (net of the impact of the impairment credit and partial release of IFRS 9 transitional relief), offset by the foreseeable dividend accrual and an increase in risk-weighted assets. The tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 19.0 per cent (31 December 2020: 19.1 per cent) and the total capital ratio reduced to 21.1 per cent (31 December 2020: 22.1 per cent), largely reflecting the impact of movements in risk-weighted assets and rates and calls on regulatory tier 2 capital instruments.

Risk-weighted assets increased by GBP1,185 million, or 2 per cent, to GBP62,489 million at 30 June 2021 compared to GBP61,304 million at 31 December 2020, largely reflecting the limited impact of credit migration and retail model calibrations offset by the benefit of House Price Index increases.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE (continued)

Capital position as at 30 June 2021

The capital position of Bank of Scotland plc is presented on an unconsolidated basis.

The Bank's capital position as at 30 June 2021, applying CRD IV transitional rules and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, is set out in the following section.

Capital ratios of the Bank

At At 30 June 31 Dec 2021 2020 Capital resources (transitional) GBPm GBPm Common equity tier 1 Shareholders' equity per balance sheet 12,231 10,770 Adjustment to retained earnings for foreseeable dividends (700) - Adjustment to retained earnings for IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 554 773 Cash flow hedging reserve and other adjustments 46 43 12,131 11,586 Less: deductions from common equity tier 1 Goodwill and other intangible assets (514) (470) Prudent valuation adjustment (82) (79) Removal of defined benefit pension surplus (48) (50) Deferred tax assets (1,827) (1,477) Common equity tier 1 capital1 9,660 9,510 Additional tier 1

