PRESS RELEASE: BoS half-year news release -10-

07/29/2021 | 10:26am EDT
To date the Group has provided a total of GBP676 million for arrears handling activities; the unutilised balance at 30 June 2021 was GBP15 million.

Note 10: Related party transactions

Balances and transactions with fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings

The Bank and its subsidiaries have balances due to and from the Bank's ultimate parent company, Lloyds Banking Group plc, and fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings. These are included on the balance sheet as follows: 

                                                                                      At          At 
                                                                                      30 June     31 Dec 
                                                                                      2021        2020 
                                                                                      GBPm          GBPm 
 
Assets, included within: 
Financial assets at amortised cost: due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 23,420      28,988 
Derivative financial instruments                                                      2,782       4,819 
 
Liabilities, included within: 
Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings                                       96,782      91,953 
Derivative financial instruments                                                      5,067       7,374 
Debt securities in issue                                                              1,186       1,215 
Subordinated liabilities                                                              6,490       6,512

During the half-year to 30 June 2021 the Group earned GBP48 million (half-year to 30 June 2020: GBP260 million) of interest income and incurred GBP811 million (half-year to 30 June 2020: GBP1,018 million) of interest expense on balances and transactions with Lloyds Banking Group plc and fellow Group undertakings.

In addition, during the half-year to 30 June 2021 the Group incurred expenditure of GBP19 million (half-year ended 30 June 2020: GBP20 million) on behalf of fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings which was recharged to those undertakings; and fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings incurred expenditure of GBP381 million (half-year ended 30 June 2020: GBP331 million) on behalf of the Group which has been recharged to the Group.

Other related party transactions

Other related party transactions for the half-year to 30 June 2021 are similar in nature to those for the year ended 31 December 2020.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 11: Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees

Interchange fees

With respect to multi-lateral interchange fees (MIFs), the Group is not involved in the ongoing litigation which involves the card schemes Visa and Mastercard (as described below). However, the Group is a member/licensee of Visa and Mastercard and other card schemes. The litigation in question is as follows:

* litigation brought by retailers against both Visa and Mastercard continues in the English Courts in which retailers are seeking damages on grounds that Visa and Mastercard's MIFs breached competition law (this includes a judgment of the Supreme Court in June 2020 upholding the Court of Appeal's finding in 2018 that historic interchange arrangements of Mastercard and Visa infringed competition law); and

* litigation brought on behalf of UK consumers in the English Courts against Mastercard, which the Supreme Court has now confirmed can proceed in the lower courts.

Any impact on the Group of the litigation against Visa and Mastercard remains uncertain at this time, such that it is not practicable for the Group to provide an estimate of any potential financial effect. Insofar as Visa is required to pay damages to retailers for interchange fees set prior to June 2016, contractual arrangements to allocate liability have been agreed between various UK banks (including the Lloyds Banking Group) and Visa Inc, as part of Visa Inc's acquisition of Visa Europe in 2016. These arrangements cap the maximum amount of liability to which the Lloyds Banking Group may be subject and this cap is set at the cash consideration received by the Lloyds Banking Group for the sale of its stake in Visa Europe to Visa Inc in 2016. In 2016, the Lloyds Banking Group received Visa preference stock as part of the consideration for the sale of its shares in Visa Europe. In 2020, some of these Visa preference shares were converted into Visa Inc Class A common stock (in accordance with the provisions of the Visa Europe sale documentation) and they were subsequently sold by the Lloyds Banking Group. The sale had no impact on this contingent liability.

LIBOR and other trading rates

Certain Lloyds Banking Group companies, together with other panel banks, have been named as defendants in private lawsuits, including purported class action suits, in the US in connection with their roles as panel banks contributing to the setting of US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Sterling London Interbank Offered Rate and the Australian BBSW reference rate. Certain of the plaintiffs' claims have been dismissed by the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York (subject to appeals).

Certain Lloyds Banking Group companies are also named as defendants in (i) UK based claims; and (ii) two Dutch class actions, raising LIBOR manipulation allegations. A number of the claims against the Lloyds Banking Group in the UK relate to the alleged mis-sale of interest rate hedging products also include allegations of LIBOR manipulation.

It is currently not possible to predict the scope and ultimate outcome on the Group of any private lawsuits or any related challenges to the interpretation or validity of any of the Group's contractual arrangements, including their timing and scale. As such, it is not practicable to provide an estimate of any potential financial effect.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 11: Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees (continued)

Tax authorities

The Group has an open matter in relation to a claim for group relief of losses incurred in its former Irish banking subsidiary, which ceased trading on 31 December 2010. In 2013, HMRC informed the Group that its interpretation of the UK rules means that the group relief is not available. In 2020, HMRC concluded their enquiry into the matter and issued a closure notice. The Group's interpretation of the UK rules has not changed and hence it has appealed to the First Tier Tax Tribunal, with a hearing expected in early 2022. If the final determination of the matter by the judicial process is that HMRC's position is correct, management estimate that this would result in an increase in current tax liabilities of approximately GBP175 million (including interest). The Group, having taken appropriate advice, does not consider that this is a case where additional tax will ultimately fall due.

There are a number of other open matters on which the Lloyds Banking Group is in discussions with HMRC (including the tax treatment of certain costs arising from the divestment of TSB Banking Group plc), none of which is expected to have a material impact on the financial position of the Group.

Other legal actions and regulatory matters

In addition, during the ordinary course of business the Group is subject to other complaints and threatened or actual legal proceedings (including class or group action claims) brought by or on behalf of current or former employees, customers, investors or other third parties, as well as legal and regulatory reviews, challenges, investigations and enforcement actions, both in the UK and overseas. Where material, such matters are periodically reassessed, with the assistance of external professional advisers where appropriate, to determine the likelihood of the Group incurring a liability. In those instances where it is concluded that it is more likely than not that a payment will be made, a provision is established to management's best estimate of the amount required at the relevant balance sheet date. In some cases it will not be possible to form a view, for example because the facts are unclear or because further time is needed to properly assess the merits of the case, and no provisions are held in relation to such matters. In these circumstances, specific disclosure in relation to a contingent liability will be made where material. However the Group does not currently expect the final outcome of any such case to have a material adverse effect on its financial position, operations or cash flows. Where there is a contingent liability related to an existing provision the relevant disclosures are included within note 9.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 11: Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees (continued)

Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees 

                                                                                            At          At 
                                                                                            30 June     31 Dec 
                                                                                            2021        2020 
                                                                                            GBPm          GBPm 
 
Contingent liabilities 
Items serving as direct credit substitutes                                                  1           18 
Performance bonds, including letters of credit, and other transaction-related contingencies 198         189 
Total contingent liabilities                                                                199         207 
 
Commitments and guarantees 
Documentary credits and other short-term trade-related transactions                         1           1 
Forward asset purchases and forward deposits placed                                         6           28 
 
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other commitments to lend:

