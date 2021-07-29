PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -11

Less than 1 year original maturity: Mortgage offers made 15,029 17,828 Other commitments and guarantees 25,994 26,203 41,023 44,031 1 year or over original maturity 2,887 3,512 Total commitments and guarantees 43,917 47,572

Of the amounts shown above in respect of undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other commitments to lend, GBP18,127 million (31 December 2020: GBP20,919 million) was irrevocable.

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities

The valuations of financial instruments have been classified into three levels according to the quality and reliability of information used to determine those fair values. Note 39 to the Group's 2020 financial statements details the definitions of the three levels in the fair value hierarchy.

Valuation control framework

Key elements of the valuation control framework, which covers processes for all levels in the fair value hierarchy including level 3 portfolios, include model validation (incorporating pre-trade and post-trade testing), product implementation review and independent price verification. Formal committees meet quarterly to discuss and approve valuations in more judgemental areas.

Transfers into and out of level 3 portfolios

Transfers out of level 3 portfolios arise when inputs that could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation become market observable; conversely, transfers into the portfolios arise when sources of data cease to be observable.

Valuation methodology

For level 2 and level 3 portfolios, there is no significant change to the valuation methodology (techniques and inputs) disclosed in the Group's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts applied to these portfolios.

The table below summarises the carrying values of financial assets and liabilities presented on the Group's balance sheet. The fair values presented in the table are at a specific date and may be significantly different from the amounts which will actually be paid or received on the maturity or settlement date.

At 30 June 2021 At 31 December 2020 Carrying Fair Carrying Fair value value value value GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Financial assets at amortised cost Loans and advances to banks 98 98 207 207 Loans and advances to customers 275,932 277,908 263,766 265,635 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 23,420 23,420 28,988 28,988 Financial liabilities at amortised cost Deposits from banks 9,368 9,368 14,695 14,695 Customer deposits 169,941 170,007 163,001 163,148 Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 96,782 96,782 91,953 91,953 Debt securities in issue 7,586 7,721 8,297 8,622 Subordinated liabilities 6,591 6,618 6,964 6,990

Financial instruments classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are recognised at fair value.

The carrying amount of the following financial instruments is a reasonable approximation of fair value: cash and balances at central banks, items in the course of collection from banks, items in course of transmission to banks and notes in circulation.

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

The Group manages valuation adjustments for its derivative exposures on a net basis; the Group determines their fair values on the basis of their net exposures. In all other cases, fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value are determined on the basis of their gross exposures.

The following tables provide an analysis of the financial assets and liabilities of the Group that are carried at fair value in the Group's consolidated balance sheet, grouped into levels 1 to 3 based on the degree to which the fair value is observable. There were no significant transfers between level 1 and level 2 during the period.

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets carried at fair value GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 30 June 2021 Loans and advances to customers at fair value through profit or loss - - 400 400 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income - 2,181 - 2,181 Derivative financial instruments - 4,790 11 4,801 At 31 December 2020 Loans and advances to customers at fair value through profit or loss - - 477 477 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income - 2,395 - 2,395 Derivative financial instruments - 7,411 12 7,423 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial liabilities carried at fair value GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 30 June 2021 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss - - 38 38 Derivative financial instruments - 5,852 206 6,058 At 31 December 2020 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss - - 45 45 Derivative financial instruments - 8,401 271 8,672

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

Movements in level 3 portfolio

The table below analyses movements in the level 3 financial assets portfolio.

Financial assets at Derivative Total financial fair value through assets assets carried at profit or loss fair value GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 January 2021 477 12 489 Losses recognised in the income statement within other (55) (1) (56) income Purchases/increases to customer loans 4 - 4 Sales/repayments of customer loans (26) - (26) At 30 June 2021 400 11 411 Losses recognised in the income statement, within other income, relating to the change in fair value of those (52) (1) (53) assets held at 30 June 2021 At 1 January 2020 463 - 463 Gains recognised in the income statement within other 18 2 20 income Sales/repayments of customer loans (13) - (13) Transfers into the level 3 portfolio - 11 11 At 30 June 2020 468 13 481 Gains recognised in the income statement, within other income, relating to the change in fair value of those 9 - 9 assets held at 30 June 2020

The table below analyses movements in the level 3 financial liabilities portfolio.

Total financial Financial liabilities at Derivative liabilities fair value through profit liabilities carried at or loss fair value GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 January 2021 45 271 316 Gains recognised in the income statement within other (2) (46) (48) income Redemptions (5) (19) (24) At 30 June 2021 38 206 244 Gains recognised in the income statement, within other income, relating to the change in fair value of those (2) (42) (44) liabilities held at 30 June 2021

