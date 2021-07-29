PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -12

At 1 January 2020 47 297 344 Losses recognised in the income statement within other 1 8 9 income Redemptions (1) (8) (9) At 30 June 2020 47 297 344 Gains recognised in the income statement, within other income, relating to the change in fair value of those - - - liabilities held at 30 June 2020

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 12: Fair values of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

The tables below set out the effects of reasonably possible alternative assumptions for categories of level 3 financial assets and financial liabilities.

Effect of reasonably possible alternative assumptions2 Significant unobservable Favourable Unfavourable At 30 June 2021 Valuation techniques inputs1 changes changes GBPm GBPm Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Loans and advances to Interest rate spreads customers Discounted cash flows 400 38 (35) (+/- 6%) Derivative financial assets Interest rate derivatives Option pricing model Interest rate volatility (28% 11 - - /56%) Level 3 financial assets carried at fair value 411 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Interest rate spreads Securitisation notes Discounted cash flows 38 2 (1) (+/- 50bps) Derivative financial liabilities Shared appreciation rights Market values - property HPI (+/- 1%) 206 25 (23) valuation Level 3 financial liabilities carried at fair value 244 At 31 December 2020 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest rate spreads Loans and advances to customers Discounted cash flows 477 36 (34) (-50bps/+106bps) Derivative financial assets Interest rate derivatives Option pricing model Interest rate volatility (30%/ 12 - - 60%) Level 3 financial assets carried at fair value 489 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Interest rate spreads Securitisation notes Discounted cash flows 45 1 (1) (+/- 50bps) Derivative financial liabilities Shared appreciation rights Market values - property HPI (+/- 1%) 271 24 (22) valuation Level 3 financial liabilities carried at fair value 316

1 Ranges represent the highest and lowest inputs used in the level 3 valuations.

2 Where the exposure to an unobservable input is managed on a net basis, only the net impact is shown in the table.

Unobservable inputs

Significant unobservable inputs affecting the valuation of debt securities and derivatives are unchanged from those described in the Group's 2020 financial statements.

Reasonably possible alternative assumptions

Valuation techniques applied to many of the Group's level 3 instruments often involve the use of two or more inputs whose relationship is interdependent. The calculation of the effect of reasonably possible alternative assumptions included in the table above reflects such relationships and are unchanged from those described in note 39 to the Group's 2020 financial statements.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 13: Ultimate parent undertaking

Bank of Scotland plc's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling party is Lloyds Banking Group plc which is incorporated in Scotland. Lloyds Banking Group plc has published consolidated accounts for the year to 31 December 2020 and copies may be obtained from Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN and available for download from www.lloydsbankinggroup.com.

Note 14: Other information

The financial information contained in this document does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act). The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 were approved by the directors on 11 March 2021 and were delivered to the Registrar of Companies on 28 April 2021. The auditors' report on those accounts was unqualified and did not include a statement under sections 498(2) (accounting records or returns inadequate or accounts not agreeing with records and returns) or 498(3) (failure to obtain necessary information and explanations) of the Act.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors listed below (being all the directors of Bank of Scotland plc) confirm that to the best of their knowledge these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and that the half-year management report herein includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R, namely:

* an indication of important events that have occurred during the six months ended 30 June 2021 and their impact on the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

* material related party transactions in the six months ended 30 June 2021 and any material changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report.

Signed on behalf of the Board by

William Chalmers

Interim Group Chief Executive

28 July 2021

Bank of Scotland plc Board of directors:

Executive director:

William Chalmers (Interim Group Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer)

Non-executive directors:

Robin Budenberg CBE (Chair)

Alan Dickinson (Deputy Chair)

Sarah Bentley

Brendan Gilligan

Nigel Hinshelwood

Sarah Legg

Lord Lupton CBE

Amanda Mackenzie OBE

Nicholas Prettejohn

Stuart Sinclair

Catherine Woods

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy, plans and/or results of Bank of Scotland plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about the Group's or its directors' and/or management's beliefs and expectations, are forward looking statements. Words such as 'believes', 'achieves', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'expects', 'targets', 'should', 'intends', 'aims', 'projects', 'plans', 'potential', 'will', 'would', 'could', 'considered', 'likely', 'may', 'seek', 'estimate', 'probability', 'goal', 'objective', 'endeavour', 'prospects', 'optimistic' and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements or guidance relating to: projections or expectations of the Group's future financial position including profit attributable to shareholders, provisions, economic profit, dividends, capital structure, portfolios, net interest margin, capital ratios, liquidity, risk-weighted assets (RWAs), expenditures or any other financial items or ratios; litigation, regulatory and governmental investigations; the Group's future financial performance; the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs; the Group's ESG targets and/or commitments; statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Group or its management including in respect of statements about the future business and economic environments in the UK and elsewhere including, but not limited to, future trends in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, credit and equity market levels and demographic developments; statements about competition, regulation, disposals and consolidation or technological developments in the financial services industry; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because

