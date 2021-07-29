PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -2

Additional tier 1 instruments 2,220 2,221 Total tier 1 capital1 11,880 11,731 Tier 2 Tier 2 instruments 1,449 1,943 Eligible provisions and other adjustments (168) (97) Total tier 2 capital 1,281 1,846 Total capital resources1 13,161 13,577 Risk-weighted assets 62,489 61,304 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio2 15.5% 15.5% Tier 1 capital ratio2 19.0% 19.1% Total capital ratio2 21.1% 22.1%

1 Position at 31 December 2020 audited.

2 Reflecting the full impact of IFRS 9 at 30 June 2021, without the application of transitional arrangements, the Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio would be 14.5 per cent, the tier 1 capital ratio would be 18.1 per cent and the total capital ratio would be 20.8 per cent.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE (continued)

Risk-weighted assets of the Bank

At At 30 June 31 Dec 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Foundation Internal Ratings Based (IRB) Approach 3,960 4,245 Retail IRB Approach 41,691 39,137 Other IRB Approach 1,727 1,958 IRB Approach 47,378 45,340 Standardised Approach 5,265 5,815 Credit risk 52,643 51,155 Counterparty credit risk 389 473 Credit valuation adjustment risk 76 100 Operational risk 8,599 8,801 Market risk 144 220 Risk-weighted assets 61,851 60,749 Threshold risk-weighted assets 638 555 Total risk-weighted assets 62,489 61,304

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The significant risks faced by the Group are detailed below. There has been no change to the definition of these risks from those disclosed in the Group's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

The external risks faced by the Group may also impact the success of delivering against the Group's long-term strategic objectives. They include, but are not limited to the coronavirus pandemic, global macro-economic conditions and regulatory developments.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on all risk types and continues to be a major area of focus. The Group responded quickly to the challenges faced, putting in place risk mitigation strategies and refining investment and strategic plans. Transition planning remains a key focus in ensuring that the Group continues to protect colleagues and services to customers as the situation continues to evolve and in ensuring that the lessons learned from the pandemic are embedded into future working practices.

The Lloyds Banking Group is participating in the 2021 Bank of England Biennial Exploratory Scenario on Climate (CBES) for delivery in October. The scope covers credit losses over a thirty year horizon, and how the Lloyds Banking Group would change its lending strategy to mitigate climate risk, under three different temperature scenarios. The CBES may be used to inform FPC and PRA supervision but will not be used to set capital requirements.

The Group's principal risks and uncertainties are reviewed and reported regularly to the Board of the Lloyds Banking Group in alignment with the Lloyds Banking Group's Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

Climate - The risk that the Group experiences losses and/or reputational damage as a result of climate change, either directly or through its customers. These losses may be realised from physical events, the required adaptation in transitioning to a low carbon economy, or as a consequence of the responses to managing these changes.

Market - The risk that the Group's capital or earnings profile is affected by adverse market rates or prices, in particular interest rates and credit spreads in the Banking business and credit spreads in the Group's defined benefit pension schemes.

Credit - The risk that parties with whom the Group has contracted fail to meet their financial obligations (both on and off- balance sheet).

Funding and liquidity - Funding risk is defined as the risk that the Group does not have sufficiently stable and diverse sources of funding or the funding structure is inefficient. Liquidity risk is defined as the risk that the Group has insufficient financial resources to meet its commitments as they fall due, or can only secure them at excessive cost.

Capital - The risk that the Bank has a sub-optimal quantity or quality of capital or that capital is inefficiently deployed across the Lloyds Banking Group.

Change/execution - The risk that, in delivering its change agenda, the Group fails to ensure compliance with laws and regulation, maintain effective customer service and availability and/or operation within the risk appetite of the Lloyds Banking Group.

Conduct - The risk of customer detriment across the customer lifecycle including: failures in product management, distribution and servicing activities; from other risks materialising, or other activities which could undermine the integrity of the market or distort competition, leading to unfair customer outcomes, regulatory censure, reputational damage or financial loss.

Data - The risk of the Group failing to effectively govern, manage and control its data (including data processed by third party suppliers), leading to unethical decisions, poor customer outcomes, loss of value to the Group and mistrust.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES (continued)

Governance - The risk that the Group's organisational infrastructure fails to provide robust oversight of decision-making and the control mechanisms to ensure strategies and management instructions are implemented effectively.

People - The risk that the Group fails to provide an appropriate colleague and customer-centric culture, supported by robust reward and wellbeing policies and processes, effective leadership to manage colleague resources, effective talent and succession management and robust control to ensure all colleague-related requirements are met.

Operational resilience - The risk that the Group fails to design resilience into business operations, underlying infrastructure and controls (people, process, technology) so that it is able to withstand external or internal events which could impact the continuation of operations and fails to respond in a way which meets customer and stakeholder expectations and needs when the continuity of operations is compromised.

Operational - The risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events.

Model - The risk of financial loss, regulatory censure, reputational damage or customer detriment, as a result of deficiencies in the development, application or ongoing operation of models and rating systems.

Regulatory and legal - The risk of financial penalties, regulatory censure, criminal or civil enforcement action or customer detriment as a result of failure to identify, assess, correctly interpret, comply with, or manage regulatory and/or legal requirements.

Strategic - The risk which results from:

* Incorrect assumptions about internal or external operating environments

* Failure to respond or the inappropriate strategic response to material changes in the external or internal operating environments

* Failure to understand the potential impact of strategic responses and business plans on existing risk types

Credit risk

The economic outlook for the UK has improved as the country begins to show signs of exiting the COVID-19 crisis. Observed credit performance has seen the flow of assets into arrears, defaults and write-offs remain at low levels, in part due to the continued effectiveness of support schemes, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, provision of loans under the different government schemes, including the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS), Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), and payment holidays extended by the Group which have now largely matured. There are a number of headwinds which have the potential to further impact the Group's portfolios, including uncertainty around future UK and global economic conditions with the risk of an increase in unemployment and further business failures as the UK Government schemes wind down. In the context of this uncertainty, the Group's risk appetite and risk management approach continues to help ensure that timely and proactive actions are taken.

