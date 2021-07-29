PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page Consolidated income statement 9 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 10 Consolidated balance sheet 11 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 14 Consolidated cash flow statement 17 Notes 1 Accounting policies 18 2 Critical accounting judgements and estimates 19 3 Net fee and commission income 26 4 Operating expenses 26 5 Impairment 27 6 Tax credit 28 7 Financial assets at amortised cost 29 8 Debt securities in issue 35 9 Other provisions 36 10 Related party transactions 37 11 Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees 38 12 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities 41 13 Ultimate parent undertaking 47 14 Other information 47

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 Note GBPm GBPm Interest income 3,530 3,977 Interest expense (960) (1,343) Net interest income 2,570 2,634 Fee and commission income 262 237 Fee and commission expense (137) (107) Net fee and commission income 3 125 130 Net trading income (4) 5 Other operating income 18 77 Other income 139 212 Total income 2,709 2,846 Operating expenses 4 (1,553) (1,370) Impairment 5 252 (1,465) Profit before tax 1,408 11 Tax credit 6 55 169 Profit for the period 1,463 180 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,409 100 Profit attributable to other equity holders 54 80 Profit for the period 1,463 180

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Half-year Half-year to 30 to 30 June June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Profit for the period 1,463 180 Other comprehensive income Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Post-retirement defined benefit scheme remeasurements Remeasurements before tax 1 31 Tax (5) (9) (4) 22 Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at fair value through other comprehensive income: Change in fair value 1 9 Income statement transfers in respect of disposals (1) 2 Income statement transfers in respect of impairment - 1 Tax 11 (4) 11 8 Movements in cash flow hedging reserve: Effective portion of changes in fair value taken to other comprehensive income (16) 15 Net income statement transfers 6 3 Tax 7 (4) (3) 14 Movements in foreign currency translation reserve: Currency translation differences (tax: GBPnil) 5 (9) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 9 35 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,472 215 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,418 135 Total comprehensive income attributable to other equity holders 54 80 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,472 215

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

At At 30 June 31 Dec 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Note GBPm GBPm Assets Cash and balances at central banks 3,068 2,841 Items in the course of collection from banks 56 42 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 400 477 Derivative financial instruments 4,801 7,423 Loans and advances to banks 98 207 Loans and advances to customers 275,932 263,766 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 23,420 28,988 Financial assets at amortised cost 7 299,450 292,961 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,181 2,395 Goodwill 325 325 Other intangible assets 269 224 Property, plant and equipment 1,166 1,230 Current tax recoverable 876 356 Deferred tax assets 2,081 1,721 Retirement benefit assets 71 69 Other assets 243 264 Total assets 314,987 310,328 Liabilities Deposits from banks 9,368 14,695 Customer deposits 169,941 163,001 Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 96,782 91,953 Items in course of transmission to banks 84 98 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 38 45 Derivative financial instruments 6,058 8,672 Notes in circulation 1,368 1,305 Debt securities in issue 8 7,586 8,297 Other liabilities 1,831 1,389 Current tax liabilities 2 - Other provisions 9 517 521 Subordinated liabilities 6,591 6,964 Total liabilities 300,166 296,940 Equity Share capital 5,847 5,847 Other reserves 2,033 2,020 Retained profits 4,733 3,313

