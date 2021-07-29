Log in
PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -3-

07/29/2021 | 10:26am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 

                                                                  Page 
Consolidated income statement                                     9 
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income                    10 
Consolidated balance sheet                                        11 
Consolidated statement of changes in equity                       14 
Consolidated cash flow statement                                  17 
 
Notes 
1             Accounting policies                                 18 
2             Critical accounting judgements and estimates        19 
3             Net fee and commission income                       26 
4             Operating expenses                                  26 
5             Impairment                                          27 
6             Tax credit                                          28 
7             Financial assets at amortised cost                  29 
8             Debt securities in issue                            35 
9             Other provisions                                    36 
10            Related party transactions                          37 
11            Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees  38 
12            Fair values of financial assets and liabilities     41 
13            Ultimate parent undertaking                         47 
14            Other information                                   47

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) 

                                                    Half-year      Half-year 
                                                    to 30 June     to 30 June 
                                                    2021           2020 
                                             Note   GBPm             GBPm 
 
Interest income                                     3,530          3,977 
Interest expense                                    (960)          (1,343) 
Net interest income                                 2,570          2,634 
Fee and commission income                           262            237 
Fee and commission expense                          (137)          (107) 
Net fee and commission income                3      125            130 
Net trading income                                  (4)            5 
Other operating income                              18             77 
Other income                                        139            212 
Total income                                        2,709          2,846 
Operating expenses                           4      (1,553)        (1,370) 
Impairment                                   5      252            (1,465) 
Profit before tax                                   1,408          11 
Tax credit                                   6      55             169 
Profit for the period                               1,463          180 
 
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders        1,409          100 
Profit attributable to other equity holders         54             80 
Profit for the period                               1,463          180

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) 

                                                                                               Half-year     Half-year 
                                                                                               to 30         to 30 
                                                                                               June          June 
                                                                                               2021          2020 
                                                                                               GBPm            GBPm 
 
Profit for the period                                                                          1,463         180 
Other comprehensive income 
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Post-retirement defined benefit scheme remeasurements 
Remeasurements before tax                                                                      1             31 
Tax                                                                                            (5)           (9) 
                                                                                               (4)           22 
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at fair value through 
other comprehensive income: 
Change in fair value                                                                           1             9 
Income statement transfers in respect of disposals                                             (1)           2 
Income statement transfers in respect of impairment                                            -             1 
Tax                                                                                            11            (4) 
                                                                                               11            8 
Movements in cash flow hedging reserve: 
Effective portion of changes in fair value taken to other comprehensive income                 (16)          15 
Net income statement transfers                                                                 6             3 
Tax                                                                                            7             (4) 
                                                                                               (3)           14 
Movements in foreign currency translation reserve: 
Currency translation differences (tax: GBPnil)                                                   5             (9) 
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax                                          9             35 
Total comprehensive income for the period                                                      1,472         215 
 
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders                               1,418         135 
Total comprehensive income attributable to other equity holders                                54            80 
Total comprehensive income for the period                                                      1,472         215

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 

                                                                         At              At 
                                                                         30 June         31 Dec 
                                                                         2021            2020 
                                                                         (unaudited)     (audited) 
                                                                  Note   GBPm              GBPm 
 
Assets 
Cash and balances at central banks                                       3,068           2,841 
Items in the course of collection from banks                             56              42 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss                    400             477 
Derivative financial instruments                                         4,801           7,423 
Loans and advances to banks                                              98              207 
Loans and advances to customers                                          275,932         263,766 
Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings                        23,420          28,988 
Financial assets at amortised cost                                7      299,450         292,961 
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income        2,181           2,395 
Goodwill                                                                 325             325 
Other intangible assets                                                  269             224 
Property, plant and equipment                                            1,166           1,230 
Current tax recoverable                                                  876             356 
Deferred tax assets                                                      2,081           1,721 
Retirement benefit assets                                                71              69 
Other assets                                                             243             264 
Total assets                                                             314,987         310,328 
 
Liabilities 
Deposits from banks                                                      9,368           14,695 
Customer deposits                                                        169,941         163,001 
Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings                          96,782          91,953 
Items in course of transmission to banks                                 84              98 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss               38              45 
Derivative financial instruments                                         6,058           8,672 
Notes in circulation                                                     1,368           1,305 
Debt securities in issue                                          8      7,586           8,297 
Other liabilities                                                        1,831           1,389 
Current tax liabilities                                                  2               - 
Other provisions                                                  9      517             521 
Subordinated liabilities                                                 6,591           6,964 
Total liabilities                                                        300,166         296,940 
 
Equity 
Share capital                                                            5,847           5,847 
Other reserves                                                           2,033           2,020 
Retained profits                                                         4,733           3,313

