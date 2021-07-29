PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated income statement 9
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 10
Consolidated balance sheet 11
Consolidated statement of changes in equity 14
Consolidated cash flow statement 17
Notes
1 Accounting policies 18
2 Critical accounting judgements and estimates 19
3 Net fee and commission income 26
4 Operating expenses 26
5 Impairment 27
6 Tax credit 28
7 Financial assets at amortised cost 29
8 Debt securities in issue 35
9 Other provisions 36
10 Related party transactions 37
11 Contingent liabilities, commitments and guarantees 38
12 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities 41
13 Ultimate parent undertaking 47
14 Other information 47
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Half-year Half-year
to 30 June to 30 June
2021 2020
Note GBPm GBPm
Interest income 3,530 3,977
Interest expense (960) (1,343)
Net interest income 2,570 2,634
Fee and commission income 262 237
Fee and commission expense (137) (107)
Net fee and commission income 3 125 130
Net trading income (4) 5
Other operating income 18 77
Other income 139 212
Total income 2,709 2,846
Operating expenses 4 (1,553) (1,370)
Impairment 5 252 (1,465)
Profit before tax 1,408 11
Tax credit 6 55 169
Profit for the period 1,463 180
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,409 100
Profit attributable to other equity holders 54 80
Profit for the period 1,463 180
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Half-year Half-year
to 30 to 30
June June
2021 2020
GBPm GBPm
Profit for the period 1,463 180
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Post-retirement defined benefit scheme remeasurements
Remeasurements before tax 1 31
Tax (5) (9)
(4) 22
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at fair value through
other comprehensive income:
Change in fair value 1 9
Income statement transfers in respect of disposals (1) 2
Income statement transfers in respect of impairment - 1
Tax 11 (4)
11 8
Movements in cash flow hedging reserve:
Effective portion of changes in fair value taken to other comprehensive income (16) 15
Net income statement transfers 6 3
Tax 7 (4)
(3) 14
Movements in foreign currency translation reserve:
Currency translation differences (tax: GBPnil) 5 (9)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 9 35
Total comprehensive income for the period 1,472 215
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,418 135
Total comprehensive income attributable to other equity holders 54 80
Total comprehensive income for the period 1,472 215
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
At At
30 June 31 Dec
2021 2020
(unaudited) (audited)
Note GBPm GBPm
Assets
Cash and balances at central banks 3,068 2,841
Items in the course of collection from banks 56 42
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 400 477
Derivative financial instruments 4,801 7,423
Loans and advances to banks 98 207
Loans and advances to customers 275,932 263,766
Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 23,420 28,988
Financial assets at amortised cost 7 299,450 292,961
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,181 2,395
Goodwill 325 325
Other intangible assets 269 224
Property, plant and equipment 1,166 1,230
Current tax recoverable 876 356
Deferred tax assets 2,081 1,721
Retirement benefit assets 71 69
Other assets 243 264
Total assets 314,987 310,328
Liabilities
Deposits from banks 9,368 14,695
Customer deposits 169,941 163,001
Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 96,782 91,953
Items in course of transmission to banks 84 98
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 38 45
Derivative financial instruments 6,058 8,672
Notes in circulation 1,368 1,305
Debt securities in issue 8 7,586 8,297
Other liabilities 1,831 1,389
Current tax liabilities 2 -
Other provisions 9 517 521
Subordinated liabilities 6,591 6,964
Total liabilities 300,166 296,940
Equity
Share capital 5,847 5,847
Other reserves 2,033 2,020
Retained profits 4,733 3,313
