PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -4

Ordinary shareholders' equity 12,613 11,180 Other equity instruments 2,200 2,200 Total equity excluding non-controlling interests 14,813 13,380 Non-controlling interests 8 8 Total equity 14,821 13,388 Total equity and liabilities 314,987 310,328

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non- Share Other Retained equity controlling Total Total capital reserves profits instruments interests GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 January 2021 5,847 2,020 3,313 11,180 2,200 8 13,388 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 1,409 1,409 54 - 1,463 Other comprehensive income Post-retirement defined benefit scheme - - (4) (4) - - (4) remeasurements, net of tax Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at - 11 - 11 - - 11 fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax Movements in cash flow hedging reserve, net - (3) - (3) - - (3) of tax Movements in foreign currency translation - 5 - 5 - - 5 reserve, net of tax Total other - 13 (4) 9 - - 9 comprehensive income Total comprehensive - 13 1,405 1,418 54 - 1,472 income1 Transactions with owners Distributions on other - - - - (54) - (54) equity instruments Capital contributions - - 15 15 - - 15 received Total transactions - - 15 15 (54) - (39) with owners At 30 June 20212 5,847 2,033 4,733 12,613 2,200 8 14,821

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP1,472 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP14,813 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued)

Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non- Share Other Retained equity controlling Total Total capital reserves profits instruments interests GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 January 2020 5,847 2,019 2,516 10,382 2,700 8 13,090 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 100 100 80 - 180 Other comprehensive income Post-retirement defined benefit scheme - - 22 22 - - 22 remeasurements, net of tax Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at - 8 - 8 - - 8 fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax Movements in cash flow hedging reserve, net - 14 - 14 - - 14 of tax Movements in foreign currency translation - (9) - (9) - - (9) reserve, net of tax Total other - 13 22 35 - - 35 comprehensive income Total comprehensive - 13 122 135 80 - 215 income1 Transactions with owners Distributions on other - - - - (80) - (80) equity instruments Capital contributions - - 22 22 - - 22 received Total transactions - - 22 22 (80) - (58) with owners At 30 June 20202 5,847 2,032 2,660 10,539 2,700 8 13,247

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP215 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,239 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued)

Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non- Share Other Retained equity controlling Total Total capital reserves profits instruments interests GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 July 2020 5,847 2,032 2,660 10,539 2,700 8 13,247 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 649 649 84 - 733 Other comprehensive income Post-retirement defined benefit scheme - - (7) (7) - - (7) remeasurements, net of tax Movements in revaluation reserve in respect of debt securities held at - 4 - 4 - - 4 fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax Movements in cash flow hedging reserve, net - (18) - (18) - - (18) of tax Movements in foreign currency translation - 2 - 2 - - 2 reserve, net of tax Total other - (12) (7) (19) - - (19) comprehensive income Total comprehensive - (12) 642 630 84 - 714 income1 Transactions with owners Distributions on other - - - - (84) - (84) equity instruments Issue of other equity - - - - 1,000 - 1,000 instruments Redemption of other - - - - (1,500) - (1,500) equity instruments Capital contributions - - 11 11 - - 11 received Total transactions - - 11 11 (584) - (573) with owners At 31 December 20202 5,847 2,020 3,313 11,180 2,200 8 13,388

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP714 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,380 million.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Profit before tax 1,408 11 Adjustments for: Change in operating assets (3,415) 1,241 Change in operating liabilities 3,602 (1,008) Non-cash and other items (218) 1,104 Tax paid (818) (421) Net cash provided by operating activities 559 927 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of financial assets (72) (1,178) Proceeds from sale and maturity of financial assets 241 424 Purchase of fixed assets (93) (64) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 17 22 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 93 (796) Cash flows from financing activities Distributions on other equity instruments (54) (80) Interest paid on subordinated liabilities (81) (90) Repayment of subordinated liabilities (333) -

