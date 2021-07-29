Log in
PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -4-

07/29/2021 | 10:26am EDT
Ordinary shareholders' equity                                            12,613          11,180 
Other equity instruments                                                 2,200           2,200 
Total equity excluding non-controlling interests                         14,813          13,380 
Non-controlling interests                                                8               8 
Total equity                                                             14,821          13,388 
Total equity and liabilities                                             314,987         310,328

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) 

                       Attributable to ordinary shareholders                Other           Non- 
                       Share        Other        Retained                   equity          controlling 
                                                              Total                                         Total 
                       capital      reserves     profits                    instruments     interests 
                       GBPm           GBPm           GBPm           GBPm            GBPm              GBPm              GBPm 
 
At 1 January 2021      5,847        2,020        3,313        11,180        2,200           8               13,388 
Comprehensive income 
Profit for the period  -            -            1,409        1,409         54              -               1,463 
Other comprehensive 
income 
Post-retirement 
defined benefit scheme -            -            (4)          (4)           -               -               (4) 
remeasurements, net of 
tax 
Movements in 
revaluation reserve in 
respect of debt 
securities held at     -            11           -            11            -               -               11 
fair value through 
other comprehensive 
income, net of tax 
Movements in cash flow 
hedging reserve, net   -            (3)          -            (3)           -               -               (3) 
of tax 
Movements in foreign 
currency translation   -            5            -            5             -               -               5 
reserve, net of tax 
Total other            -            13           (4)          9             -               -               9 
comprehensive income 
Total comprehensive    -            13           1,405        1,418         54              -               1,472 
income1 
Transactions with 
owners 
Distributions on other -            -            -            -             (54)            -               (54) 
equity instruments 
Capital contributions  -            -            15           15            -               -               15 
received 
Total transactions     -            -            15           15            (54)            -               (39) 
with owners 
At 30 June 20212       5,847        2,033        4,733        12,613        2,200           8               14,821

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP1,472 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP14,813 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued) 

                       Attributable to ordinary shareholders                Other           Non- 
                       Share        Other        Retained                   equity          controlling 
                                                              Total                                         Total 
                       capital      reserves     profits                    instruments     interests 
                       GBPm           GBPm           GBPm           GBPm            GBPm              GBPm              GBPm 
 
At 1 January 2020      5,847        2,019        2,516        10,382        2,700           8               13,090 
Comprehensive income 
Profit for the period  -            -            100          100           80              -               180 
Other comprehensive 
income 
Post-retirement 
defined benefit scheme -            -            22           22            -               -               22 
remeasurements, net of 
tax 
Movements in 
revaluation reserve in 
respect of debt 
securities held at     -            8            -            8             -               -               8 
fair value through 
other comprehensive 
income, net of tax 
Movements in cash flow 
hedging reserve, net   -            14           -            14            -               -               14 
of tax 
Movements in foreign 
currency translation   -            (9)          -            (9)           -               -               (9) 
reserve, net of tax 
Total other            -            13           22           35            -               -               35 
comprehensive income 
Total comprehensive    -            13           122          135           80              -               215 
income1 
Transactions with 
owners 
Distributions on other -            -            -            -             (80)            -               (80) 
equity instruments 
Capital contributions  -            -            22           22            -               -               22 
received 
Total transactions     -            -            22           22            (80)            -               (58) 
with owners 
At 30 June 20202       5,847        2,032        2,660        10,539        2,700           8               13,247

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP215 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,239 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued) 

                       Attributable to ordinary shareholders                Other           Non- 
                       Share        Other        Retained                   equity          controlling 
                                                              Total                                         Total 
                       capital      reserves     profits                    instruments     interests 
                       GBPm           GBPm           GBPm           GBPm            GBPm              GBPm              GBPm 
 
At 1 July 2020         5,847        2,032        2,660        10,539        2,700           8               13,247 
Comprehensive income 
Profit for the period  -            -            649          649           84              -               733 
Other comprehensive 
income 
Post-retirement 
defined benefit scheme -            -            (7)          (7)           -               -               (7) 
remeasurements, net of 
tax 
Movements in 
revaluation reserve in 
respect of debt 
securities held at     -            4            -            4             -               -               4 
fair value through 
other comprehensive 
income, net of tax 
Movements in cash flow 
hedging reserve, net   -            (18)         -            (18)          -               -               (18) 
of tax 
Movements in foreign 
currency translation   -            2            -            2             -               -               2 
reserve, net of tax 
Total other            -            (12)         (7)          (19)          -               -               (19) 
comprehensive income 
Total comprehensive    -            (12)         642          630           84              -               714 
income1 
Transactions with 
owners 
Distributions on other -            -            -            -             (84)            -               (84) 
equity instruments 
Issue of other equity  -            -            -            -             1,000           -               1,000 
instruments 
Redemption of other    -            -            -            -             (1,500)         -               (1,500) 
equity instruments 
Capital contributions  -            -            11           11            -               -               11 
received 
Total transactions     -            -            11           11            (584)           -               (573) 
with owners 
At 31 December 20202   5,847        2,020        3,313        11,180        2,200           8               13,388

1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP714 million.

2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,380 million.

1

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) 

                                                             Half-year      Half-year 
                                                             to 30 June     to 30 June 
                                                             2021           2020 
                                                             GBPm             GBPm 
 
Profit before tax                                            1,408          11 
Adjustments for: 
Change in operating assets                                   (3,415)        1,241 
Change in operating liabilities                              3,602          (1,008) 
Non-cash and other items                                     (218)          1,104 
Tax paid                                                     (818)          (421) 
Net cash provided by operating activities                    559            927 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of financial assets                                 (72)           (1,178) 
Proceeds from sale and maturity of financial assets          241            424 
Purchase of fixed assets                                     (93)           (64) 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets                           17             22 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities          93             (796) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Distributions on other equity instruments                    (54)           (80) 
Interest paid on subordinated liabilities                    (81)           (90) 
Repayment of subordinated liabilities                        (333)          -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

