PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -4

Ordinary shareholders' equity 12,613 11,180
Other equity instruments 2,200 2,200
Total equity excluding non-controlling interests 14,813 13,380
Non-controlling interests 8 8
Total equity 14,821 13,388
Total equity and liabilities 314,987 310,328
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non-
Share Other Retained equity controlling
Total Total
capital reserves profits instruments interests
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
At 1 January 2021 5,847 2,020 3,313 11,180 2,200 8 13,388
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period - - 1,409 1,409 54 - 1,463
Other comprehensive
income
Post-retirement
defined benefit scheme - - (4) (4) - - (4)
remeasurements, net of
tax
Movements in
revaluation reserve in
respect of debt
securities held at - 11 - 11 - - 11
fair value through
other comprehensive
income, net of tax
Movements in cash flow
hedging reserve, net - (3) - (3) - - (3)
of tax
Movements in foreign
currency translation - 5 - 5 - - 5
reserve, net of tax
Total other - 13 (4) 9 - - 9
comprehensive income
Total comprehensive - 13 1,405 1,418 54 - 1,472
income1
Transactions with
owners
Distributions on other - - - - (54) - (54)
equity instruments
Capital contributions - - 15 15 - - 15
received
Total transactions - - 15 15 (54) - (39)
with owners
At 30 June 20212 5,847 2,033 4,733 12,613 2,200 8 14,821
1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP1,472 million.
2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP14,813 million.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued)
Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non-
Share Other Retained equity controlling
Total Total
capital reserves profits instruments interests
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
At 1 January 2020 5,847 2,019 2,516 10,382 2,700 8 13,090
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period - - 100 100 80 - 180
Other comprehensive
income
Post-retirement
defined benefit scheme - - 22 22 - - 22
remeasurements, net of
tax
Movements in
revaluation reserve in
respect of debt
securities held at - 8 - 8 - - 8
fair value through
other comprehensive
income, net of tax
Movements in cash flow
hedging reserve, net - 14 - 14 - - 14
of tax
Movements in foreign
currency translation - (9) - (9) - - (9)
reserve, net of tax
Total other - 13 22 35 - - 35
comprehensive income
Total comprehensive - 13 122 135 80 - 215
income1
Transactions with
owners
Distributions on other - - - - (80) - (80)
equity instruments
Capital contributions - - 22 22 - - 22
received
Total transactions - - 22 22 (80) - (58)
with owners
At 30 June 20202 5,847 2,032 2,660 10,539 2,700 8 13,247
1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP215 million.
2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,239 million.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (continued)
Attributable to ordinary shareholders Other Non-
Share Other Retained equity controlling
Total Total
capital reserves profits instruments interests
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
At 1 July 2020 5,847 2,032 2,660 10,539 2,700 8 13,247
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period - - 649 649 84 - 733
Other comprehensive
income
Post-retirement
defined benefit scheme - - (7) (7) - - (7)
remeasurements, net of
tax
Movements in
revaluation reserve in
respect of debt
securities held at - 4 - 4 - - 4
fair value through
other comprehensive
income, net of tax
Movements in cash flow
hedging reserve, net - (18) - (18) - - (18)
of tax
Movements in foreign
currency translation - 2 - 2 - - 2
reserve, net of tax
Total other - (12) (7) (19) - - (19)
comprehensive income
Total comprehensive - (12) 642 630 84 - 714
income1
Transactions with
owners
Distributions on other - - - - (84) - (84)
equity instruments
Issue of other equity - - - - 1,000 - 1,000
instruments
Redemption of other - - - - (1,500) - (1,500)
equity instruments
Capital contributions - - 11 11 - - 11
received
Total transactions - - 11 11 (584) - (573)
with owners
At 31 December 20202 5,847 2,020 3,313 11,180 2,200 8 13,388
1 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent was GBP714 million.
2 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent was GBP13,380 million.
1
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Half-year Half-year
to 30 June to 30 June
2021 2020
GBPm GBPm
Profit before tax 1,408 11
Adjustments for:
Change in operating assets (3,415) 1,241
Change in operating liabilities 3,602 (1,008)
Non-cash and other items (218) 1,104
Tax paid (818) (421)
Net cash provided by operating activities 559 927
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of financial assets (72) (1,178)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of financial assets 241 424
Purchase of fixed assets (93) (64)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 17 22
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 93 (796)
Cash flows from financing activities
Distributions on other equity instruments (54) (80)
Interest paid on subordinated liabilities (81) (90)
Repayment of subordinated liabilities (333) -
