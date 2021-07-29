PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -5

Net cash used in financing activities (468) (170) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - 2 Change in cash and cash equivalents 184 (37) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 849 759 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,033 722

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash and non-mandatory balances with central banks and amounts due from banks with a maturity of less than three months.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1: Accounting policies

These condensed consolidated half-year financial statements as at and for the period to 30 June 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34), Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the United Kingdom and comprise the results of Bank of Scotland plc (the Bank) together with its subsidiaries (the Group). They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020 which complied with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006, were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and were compliant with IFRS adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union. Copies of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts are available on the Group's website and are available upon request from Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN.

The directors consider that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements. In reaching this assessment, the directors have taken into account the continuing uncertainties affecting the UK economy post-pandemic and their potential effects upon the Group's performance and projected funding and capital position; the impact of further stress scenarios has also been considered. On this basis, the directors are satisfied that the Group will maintain adequate levels of funding and capital for the foreseeable future.

Changes in accounting policy

The Group adopted the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase 2 amendments from 1 January 2021. These amendments require that changes to expected future cash flows that both arise as a direct result of IBOR Reform and are economically equivalent to the previous cash flows are accounted for as a change to the effective interest rate with no adjustment to the asset or liability's carrying amount; no immediate gain or loss is recognised. The new requirements also provide relief from the requirement to discontinue hedge accounting as a result of amending hedge documentation if the changes are required solely as a result of the IBOR Reform. The amendments do not have a material impact on the Group's comparatives, which have not been restated.

Except for the change above, the Group's accounting policies are consistent with those applied by the Group in its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and there have been no changes in the Group's methods of computation.

Future accounting developments

The IASB has issued a number of minor amendments to IFRSs effective 1 January 2022 and in later years (including IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets). These amendments are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 2: Critical accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of the Group's financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that impact the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Due to the inherent uncertainty in making estimates, actual results reported in future periods may include amounts which differ from those estimates. Estimates, judgements and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Group's significant judgements, estimates and assumptions are unchanged compared to those applied at 31 December 2020, except as detailed below.

Allowance for expected credit losses

The Group recognises an allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) for loans and advances to customers and banks, other financial assets held at amortised cost, financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and certain loan commitment and financial guarantee contracts. At 30 June 2021 the Group's expected credit loss allowance was GBP2,900 million (31 December 2020: GBP3,331 million), of which GBP2,796 million (31 December 2020: GBP3,202 million) was in respect of drawn balances.

The calculation of the Group's expected credit loss allowances and provisions against loan commitments and guarantees under IFRS 9 requires the Group to make a number of judgements, assumptions and estimates. These are set out in detail in the Group's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The principal changes made in the period ended 30 June 2021 are as follows:

Base Case and Economic Assumptions

The Group's base case economic scenario has been revised in light of the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and globally. The scenario reflects judgements of the net effect of government-mandated restrictions on economic activity, large-scale government interventions and behavioural changes by households and businesses that may persist beyond the rollout of coronavirus vaccination programmes.

As large-scale vaccination efforts compete with the emergence of new viral strains in the UK and globally, there remains considerable uncertainty about the pace and eventual extent of the post-pandemic recovery. The Group's updated base case scenario builds in three key conditioning assumptions. First, that rising infections in the UK's third COVID-19 wave do not lead to a re-imposition of restrictions. Second, that the rollout of vaccination programmes among the UK's trading partners will reinforce an improving global backdrop. Third, that domestic policy measures remain accommodative, with monetary policy looking through a transient rise in inflation.

Conditioned on these assumptions and taking note of improvements in economic indicators in the second quarter, the Group's base case outlook continues to assume a rise in the unemployment rate as furlough support ends alongside a deceleration in residential and commercial property price growth. Risks around this base case economic view lie in both directions and are partly captured by the alternative economic scenarios generated. But uncertainties relating to the key conditioning assumptions, including epidemiological developments, the efficacy of vaccine rollouts against emergent strains and the response of the economy in those circumstances are not specifically captured by these scenarios. These specific risks have been recognised outside the modelled scenarios with a central adjustment.

The Group has incorporated the latest available information at the reporting date in defining its base case scenario and generating alternative economic scenarios. The scenarios include forecasts for key variables in the second quarter of 2021, for which actuals may have since emerged prior to publication.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 2: Critical accounting judgements and estimates (continued)

Base case scenario by quarter1

First Second Third Fourth First Second Third Fourth quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 At 30 June 2021 % % % % % % % % Gross domestic product (1.5) 4.3 (0.3) 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Unemployment rate 4.8 5.0 5.4 6.6 6.4 6.2 6.1 5.9 House price growth 6.5 10.5 6.8 5.6 5.0 1.7 0.3 0.1 Commercial real estate price growth (2.9) 1.3 1.5 0.4 (0.3) (0.5) 0.4 1.0 First Second Third Fourth First Second Third Fourth quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 At 31 December 2020 % % % % % % % % Gross domestic product (3.0) (18.8) 16.0 (1.9) (3.8) 5.6 3.6 1.5 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Unemployment rate 4.0 4.1 4.8 5.0 5.2 6.5 8.0 7.5 House price growth 2.8 2.6 7.2 5.9 5.5 4.7 (1.6) (3.8) Commercial real estate price growth (5.0) (7.8) (7.8) (7.0) (6.1) (2.9) (2.2) (1.7)

1 Gross domestic product presented quarter on quarter, house price growth and commercial real estate growth presented year on year - i.e. from the equivalent quarter the previous year. UK Bank Rate is presented end quarter.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

