PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -7

Although the outlook has improved in the first half, the Group still considers that the conditioning assumptions within the base case and associated scenarios do not necessarily capture the unprecedented risks that remain. The vaccine roll out has progressed well and has supported the planned easing of restrictions to date, however the increasing infection rate and hospitalisations from the Delta variant highlight the potential risk from further virus mutation and the resulting response which could be needed, potentially impacting on social and economic activity. The scale of the uncertainty is expected to diminish once the UK is fully vaccinated and infection levels have been sustained at low levels, with restrictions reduced and associated Government support wound down.

Recognition of impact of support measures on personal customers: GBP198 million (2020: GBP109 million)

The use of payment holidays along with subdued levels of consumer spending is judged to have temporarily reduced the flow of accounts into arrears and default and to have also improved average credit scores across portfolios. Management believes that the resulting position does not fully reflect the underlying credit risk in the portfolios. Adjustments have therefore been made to increase expected future rates of default and remove the impact of the observed improvement in average credit scores. An adjustment has also been made to reflect an increase in the time assumed between default and repossession as a result of the Group temporarily suspending the repossession of properties to support customers during the pandemic.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 2: Critical accounting judgements and estimates (continued)

Other Management judgements

Adjustment to modelled forecast parameters: GBP207 million (2020: GBP277 million)

Adjustments to the estimated defaults used within the ECL calculation were introduced at year end following the adoption of new default forecast models. Work has progressed through the period with initial model changes identified which reduce the scale of adjustment required. The scale of the adjustment has also reduced as the impact of under-sensitivity lessens when applied to the improved economic outlook.

End-of-term interest only: GBP212 million (2020: GBP225 million)

The current definition of default used in the UK mortgages impairment model excludes past term interest only accounts that continue to make interest payments but have missed their capital payment upon maturity of the loan. This adjustment therefore mitigates the risk that the model understates the credit losses associated with interest-only accounts which have missed, or will potentially miss, their final capital payment. For those accounts that have reached end of term this adjustment manually overwrites PDs to 70 per cent or 100 per cent, thereby moving them into Stage 2, or Stage 3, depending on whether they are deemed performing, or non-performing respectively. For interest-only accounts with six years or less to maturity an appropriate incremental PD uplift is made to PDs based on the probability of missing a future capital payment, assessed through segmentation of behaviour score, debt-to-value and worst ever arrears status.

Long-term defaults: GBP132 million (2020: GBP145 million)

The Group suspended mortgage litigation activity between late 2014 and mid 2018 as changes were implemented to the treatment of amounts in arrears, interrupting the natural flow of accounts to possession. An adjustment is made to ensure adequate provision coverage considering the resulting build-up of accounts in long-term default. Coverage is uplifted to the equivalent levels of those accounts already in repossession on an estimated shortfall of balances expected to flow to possession. A further adjustment is made to mitigate for the risk that credit model provision understates the probability of possession for accounts which have been in default for more than 24 months, with an arrears balance increase in the last 6 months. These accounts have their probability of possession set to 95 per cent based on observed historical losses incurred on accounts that were of an equivalent status.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 3: Net fee and commission income

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Fee and commission income: Current accounts 104 101 Credit and debit card fees 105 89 Other fees and commissions 53 47 Total fee and commission income 262 237 Fee and commission expense (137) (107) Net fee and commission income 125 130

Note 4: Operating expenses

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Administrative expenses: Staff costs 577 605 Premises and equipment 59 92 Amounts paid to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings and other expenses 574 458 1,210 1,155 Depreciation and amortisation 108 117 Regulatory provisions (note 9) 235 98 Total operating expenses 1,553 1,370

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 5: Impairment

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Impact of transfers between stages 86 367 Other changes in credit quality (221) 1,126 Additions (repayments) (119) (12) Other items 2 (16) (338) 1,098 Total impairment (credit) charge (252) 1,465 In respect of: Loans and advances to customers (223) 1,296 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings (4) 91 Financial assets held at amortised cost (227) 1,387 Loan commitments and financial guarantees (25) 77 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 1 Total impairment (credit) charge (252) 1,465

The Group's impairment charge comprises the following:

Impact of transfers between stages

The net impact on the impairment charge of transfers between stages.

Other changes in credit quality

Changes in loss allowance as a result of movements in risk parameters that reflect changes in customer credit quality, but which have not resulted in a transfer to a different stage. This also contains the impact on the impairment charge of write-offs and recoveries, where the related loss allowances are reassessed to reflect the view of credit quality at the balance sheet date and therefore the ultimate realisable or recoverable value.

Additions (repayments)

Expected loss allowances are recognised on origination of new loans or further drawdowns of existing facilities. Repayments relate to the reduction of loss allowances resulting from the repayment of outstanding balances that have been provided against.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 6: Tax credit

In accordance with IAS 34, the Group's income tax credit for the half-year to 30 June 2021 is based on the best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. The tax effects of one-off items are not included in the weighted-average annual income tax rate, but are recognised in the relevant period.

An explanation of the relationship between tax credit and accounting profit is set out below:

Half-year Half-year to 30 June to 30 June 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Profit before tax 1,408 11 UK corporation tax thereon at 19 per cent (2020: 19 per cent) (268) (2) Impact of surcharge on banking profits (107) (7) Non-deductible costs: conduct charges (3) (3) Other non-deductible costs (8) (30) Non-taxable income 3 9 Tax relief on coupons on other equity instruments 10 15 Remeasurement of deferred tax due to rate changes 433 182 Differences in overseas tax rates - 3 Adjustments in respect of prior years (5) 2

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)