PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -8

The Finance Act 2021, which was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021, increases the rate of corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from 1 April 2023. The impact of this rate change is an increase in the Group's net deferred tax asset as at 30 June 2021 of GBP432 million, comprising a GBP433 million credit included in the income statement and a GBP1 million charge included in equity. The tax credit in the half-year to 30 June 2020 included an uplift in deferred tax assets following the announcement by the UK Government that it would maintain the corporation tax rate at 19 per cent.

Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost

Half-year to 30 June 2021

Gross carrying amount Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Loans and advances to banks 98 - - 98 - - - - Allowance for impairment - - - - losses Net carrying amount 98 - - 98 Loans and advances to customers At 1 January 2021 226,746 34,437 5,775 266,958 486 1,146 1,560 3,192 Exchange and other (17) - (31) (48) 1 - 66 67 adjustments Transfers to Stage 1 4,371 (4,366) (5) - 111 (110) (1) - Transfers to Stage 2 (5,934) 6,404 (470) - (23) 78 (55) - Transfers to Stage 3 (122) (951) 1,073 - (4) (91) 95 - Impact of transfers between (1,685) 1,087 598 - (78) 94 72 88 stages 6 (29) 111 88 Other changes in credit (24) (126) (49) (199) quality Additions (repayments) 14,236 (1,809) (440) 11,987 (4) (57) (51) (112) (Credit) charge to the (22) (212) 11 (223) income statement Advances written off (203) (203) (203) (203) Recoveries of advances written off in previous 28 28 28 28 years Discount unwind (71) (71) At 30 June 2021 239,280 33,715 5,727 278,722 465 934 1,391 2,790 Allowance for impairment (465) (934) (1,391) (2,790) losses Net carrying amount 238,815 32,781 4,336 275,932 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group 23,425 - - 23,425 5 - - 5 undertakings Allowance for impairment losses (5) - - (5) Net carrying amount 23,420 - - 23,420 Total financial assets at amortised cost 262,333 32,781 4,336 299,450

Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)

Movements in allowance for expected credit losses in respect of undrawn balances were as follows:

Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Undrawn balances At 1 January 2021 54 69 6 129 Transfers to Stage 1 14 (14) - - Transfers to Stage 2 (3) 3 - - Transfers to Stage 3 - (1) 1 - Impact of transfers between stages (11) 10 (1) (2) - (2) - (2) Other items credited to the income statement (7) (11) (5) (23) Credit to the income statement (7) (13) (5) (25) At 30 June 2021 47 56 1 104

The Group's total impairment allowances were as follows:

Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm In respect of: Loans and advances to customers 465 934 1,391 2,790 Debt securities - - 1 1 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 5 - - 5 Financial assets at amortised cost 470 934 1,392 2,796 Provisions in relation to loan commitments and financial guarantees 47 56 1 104 Total 517 990 1,393 2,900

Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)

Year ended 31 December 2020

Gross carrying amount Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Loans and advances to banks 207 - - 207 - - - - Allowance for impairment losses - - - - Net carrying amount 207 - - 207 Loans and advances to customers At 1 January 2020 229,741 24,996 5,663 260,400 149 749 1,187 2,085 Exchange and other 94 1 (2) 93 (2) 1 24 23 adjustments Transfers to Stage 1 3,011 (3,004) (7) - 52 (51) (1) - Transfers to Stage 2 (15,009) 15,731 (722) - (63) 120 (57) - Transfers to Stage 3 (401) (1,598) 1,999 - (6) (108) 114 - Impact of transfers between (12,399) 11,129 1,270 - (33) 372 197 536 stages (50) 333 253 536 Other changes in credit 367 88 587 1,042 quality Additions (repayments) 10,106 (1,665) (702) 7,739 22 (25) (28) (31) Charge to the income 339 396 812 1,547 statement Disposal of business (796) (24) - (820) - - - - Advances written off (552) (552) (552) (552) Recoveries of advances 98 98 98 98 written off in previous years Discount unwind (9) (9) At 31 December 2020 226,746 34,437 5,775 266,958 486 1,146 1,560 3,192 Allowance for impairment (486) (1,146) (1,560) (3,192) losses Net carrying amount 226,260 33,291 4,215 263,766 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group 28,997 - - 28,997 9 - - 9 undertakings Allowance for impairment losses (9) - - (9) Net carrying amount 28,988 - - 28,988 Total financial assets at amortised cost 255,455 33,291 4,215 292,961

Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)

