PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -8

Tax credit 55 169
The Finance Act 2021, which was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021, increases the rate of corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from 1 April 2023. The impact of this rate change is an increase in the Group's net deferred tax asset as at 30 June 2021 of GBP432 million, comprising a GBP433 million credit included in the income statement and a GBP1 million charge included in equity. The tax credit in the half-year to 30 June 2020 included an uplift in deferred tax assets following the announcement by the UK Government that it would maintain the corporation tax rate at 19 per cent.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost
Half-year to 30 June 2021
Gross carrying amount Allowance for expected credit losses
Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
Loans and advances to banks 98 - - 98 - - - -
Allowance for impairment - - - -
losses
Net carrying amount 98 - - 98
Loans and advances to
customers
At 1 January 2021 226,746 34,437 5,775 266,958 486 1,146 1,560 3,192
Exchange and other (17) - (31) (48) 1 - 66 67
adjustments
Transfers to Stage 1 4,371 (4,366) (5) - 111 (110) (1) -
Transfers to Stage 2 (5,934) 6,404 (470) - (23) 78 (55) -
Transfers to Stage 3 (122) (951) 1,073 - (4) (91) 95 -
Impact of transfers between (1,685) 1,087 598 - (78) 94 72 88
stages
6 (29) 111 88
Other changes in credit (24) (126) (49) (199)
quality
Additions (repayments) 14,236 (1,809) (440) 11,987 (4) (57) (51) (112)
(Credit) charge to the (22) (212) 11 (223)
income statement
Advances written off (203) (203) (203) (203)
Recoveries of advances
written off in previous 28 28 28 28
years
Discount unwind (71) (71)
At 30 June 2021 239,280 33,715 5,727 278,722 465 934 1,391 2,790
Allowance for impairment (465) (934) (1,391) (2,790)
losses
Net carrying amount 238,815 32,781 4,336 275,932
Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group 23,425 - - 23,425 5 - - 5
undertakings
Allowance for impairment losses (5) - - (5)
Net carrying amount 23,420 - - 23,420
Total financial assets at amortised cost 262,333 32,781 4,336 299,450
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)
Movements in allowance for expected credit losses in respect of undrawn balances were as follows:
Allowance for expected credit losses
Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
Undrawn balances
At 1 January 2021 54 69 6 129
Transfers to Stage 1 14 (14) - -
Transfers to Stage 2 (3) 3 - -
Transfers to Stage 3 - (1) 1 -
Impact of transfers between stages (11) 10 (1) (2)
- (2) - (2)
Other items credited to the income statement (7) (11) (5) (23)
Credit to the income statement (7) (13) (5) (25)
At 30 June 2021 47 56 1 104
The Group's total impairment allowances were as follows:
Allowance for expected credit losses
Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
In respect of:
Loans and advances to customers 465 934 1,391 2,790
Debt securities - - 1 1
Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 5 - - 5
Financial assets at amortised cost 470 934 1,392 2,796
Provisions in relation to loan commitments and financial guarantees 47 56 1 104
Total 517 990 1,393 2,900
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)
Year ended 31 December 2020
Gross carrying amount Allowance for expected credit losses
Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total
GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm
Loans and advances to banks 207 - - 207 - - - -
Allowance for impairment losses - - - -
Net carrying amount 207 - - 207
Loans and advances to
customers
At 1 January 2020 229,741 24,996 5,663 260,400 149 749 1,187 2,085
Exchange and other 94 1 (2) 93 (2) 1 24 23
adjustments
Transfers to Stage 1 3,011 (3,004) (7) - 52 (51) (1) -
Transfers to Stage 2 (15,009) 15,731 (722) - (63) 120 (57) -
Transfers to Stage 3 (401) (1,598) 1,999 - (6) (108) 114 -
Impact of transfers between (12,399) 11,129 1,270 - (33) 372 197 536
stages
(50) 333 253 536
Other changes in credit 367 88 587 1,042
quality
Additions (repayments) 10,106 (1,665) (702) 7,739 22 (25) (28) (31)
Charge to the income 339 396 812 1,547
statement
Disposal of business (796) (24) - (820) - - - -
Advances written off (552) (552) (552) (552)
Recoveries of advances 98 98 98 98
written off in previous years
Discount unwind (9) (9)
At 31 December 2020 226,746 34,437 5,775 266,958 486 1,146 1,560 3,192
Allowance for impairment (486) (1,146) (1,560) (3,192)
losses
Net carrying amount 226,260 33,291 4,215 263,766
Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group 28,997 - - 28,997 9 - - 9
undertakings
Allowance for impairment losses (9) - - (9)
Net carrying amount 28,988 - - 28,988
Total financial assets at amortised cost 255,455 33,291 4,215 292,961
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Note 7: Financial assets at amortised cost (continued)
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 29, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)