PRESS RELEASE : BoS half-year news release -9

Movements in allowance for expected credit losses in respect of undrawn balances were as follows:

Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Undrawn balances At 1 January 2020 26 28 1 55 Exchange and other adjustments (1) - 1 - Transfers to Stage 1 8 (8) - - Transfers to Stage 2 (3) 3 - - Transfers to Stage 3 - (3) 3 - Impact of transfers between stages (4) 23 11 30 1 15 14 30 Other items charged to the income statement 28 26 (10) 44 Charge to the income statement 29 41 4 74 At 31 December 2020 54 69 6 129

The Group's total impairment allowances were as follows:

Allowance for expected credit losses Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm In respect of: Loans and advances to customers 486 1,146 1,560 3,192 Debt securities - - 1 1 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 9 - - 9 Financial assets at amortised cost 495 1,146 1,561 3,202 Provisions in relation to loan commitments and financial guarantees 54 69 6 129 Total 549 1,215 1,567 3,331

The movement tables are compiled by comparing the position at the reporting date to that at the beginning of the year.

Transfers between stages are deemed to have taken place at the start of the reporting period, with all other movements shown in the stage in which the asset is held at the period end.

Additions (repayments) comprise new loans originated and repayments of outstanding balances throughout the reporting period. Loans which are written off in the period are first transferred to Stage 3 before acquiring a full allowance and subsequent write-off.

Loans and advances to customers include advances securitised under the Group's securitisation and covered bond programmes (see note 8).

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 8: Debt securities in issue

At 30 June 2021 At 31 December 2020 At At fair value through At fair value through At profit or loss amortised Total profit or loss amortised Total cost cost GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Medium-term notes - 1,933 1,933 - 2,065 2,065 issued Covered bonds - 3,057 3,057 - 3,243 3,243 Securitisation 38 2,596 2,634 45 2,989 3,034 notes 38 7,586 7,624 45 8,297 8,342

The notes issued by the Group's securitisation and covered bond programmes are held by external parties and by subsidiaries of the Group.

Securitisation programmes

At 30 June 2021, external parties held GBP2,634 million (31 December 2020: GBP3,034 million) and the Group's subsidiaries held GBP19,685 million (31 December 2020: GBP23,199 million) of total securitisation notes in issue of GBP22,319 million (31 December 2020: GBP26,233 million). The notes are secured on loans and advances to customers and debt securities held at amortised cost amounting to GBP22,660 million (31 December 2020: GBP27,504 million), the majority of which have been sold by subsidiary companies to bankruptcy remote structured entities. The structured entities are consolidated fully and all of these loans are retained on the Group's balance sheet.

Covered bond programmes

At 30 June 2021, external parties held GBP3,057 million (31 December 2020: GBP3,243 million) and the Group's subsidiaries held GBPnil (31 December 2020: GBP100 million) of total covered bonds in issue of GBP3,057 million (31 December 2020: GBP3,343 million). The bonds are secured on certain loans and advances to customers amounting to GBP3,638 million (31 December 2020: GBP4,056 million) that have been assigned to bankruptcy remote limited liability partnerships. These loans are retained on the Group's balance sheet.

Cash deposits of GBP2,083 million (31 December 2020: GBP1,485 million) which support the debt securities issued by the structured entities, the term advances related to covered bonds and other legal obligations are held by the Group.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 9: Other provisions

Provisions for financial Regulatory Other Total commitments provisions and guarantees GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm At 1 January 2021 129 230 162 521 Provisions applied - (217) (10) (227) Charge for the period (25) 235 13 223 At 30 June 2021 104 248 165 517

Regulatory provisions

In the course of its business, the Group is engaged in discussions with the PRA, FCA and other UK and overseas regulators and other governmental authorities on a range of matters. The Group also receives complaints in connection with its past conduct and claims brought by or on behalf of current and former employees, customers, investors and other third parties and is subject to legal proceedings and other legal actions. Where significant, provisions are held against the costs expected to be incurred in relation to these matters and matters arising from related internal reviews. During the half-year to 30 June 2021 the Group charged a further GBP235 million in respect of legal actions and other regulatory matters.

The unutilised balance at 30 June 2021 was GBP248 million (31 December 2020: GBP230 million). The most significant items are as follows.

Payment protection insurance

The Group has made provisions for PPI costs over a number of years totalling GBP6,344 million. Good progress continues to be made towards ensuring operational completeness, with the final validation of information requests and complaints with third parties at an advanced stage, ahead of an orderly programme close.

In addition to the above provision, the Group continues to challenge PPI litigation cases, with mainly administration costs and some potential redress recognised within the first half regulatory provisions.

HBOS Reading - review

The Group completed its compensation assessment for those within the Customer Review in 2019 with more than GBP109 million of compensation paid, in addition to GBP15 million for ex-gratia payments and GBP6 million for the reimbursement of legal fees. The Group is applying the recommendations from Sir Ross Cranston's review, issued in December 2019, including a reassessment of direct and consequential losses by an independent panel, an extension of debt relief and a wider definition of de facto directors. Further details of the panel were announced on 3 April 2020 and the panel's full scope and methodology was published on 7 July 2020. The panel's stated objective is to consider cases via a non-legalistic and fair process and to make their decisions in a generous, fair and common-sense manner. Details of an appeal process for the further assessments of debt relief and de facto director status have also been announced.

In 2020 a charge of GBP159 million was recorded, bringing the lifetime cost to GBP435 million, covering both compensation payments and operational costs.

In the half-year to 30 June 2021 the Group has continued to make progress assessing further debt relief and de facto director status claims and has now completed 99 per cent of preliminary assessments. The independent panel has also started to issue its first outcomes.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Note 9: Other provisions (continued)

The Group has charged GBP150 million in the half-year to 30 June 2021 for the independent panel and Dame Linda Dobbs review of the Group's handling of HBOS Reading between January 2009 and January 2017. A significant part of this charge relates to the actual and foreseeable future operational costs of these activities which are both now expected to extend into 2022, in addition to awards from the independent panel to date. The first half charge increases the lifetime cost to GBP585 million. The panel is continuing its assessment of awards which could result in further significant charges over 2021 and 2022 but it is not possible to reliably estimate the potential impact or timings at this stage. The Group is committed to implementing Sir Ross's recommendations in full.

Arrears handling related activities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)