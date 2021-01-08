Log in
PRESS RELEASE : CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

01/08/2021 | 06:01am EST
 DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement 
CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology 
ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy 
 
2021-01-08 / 12:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology 
ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy* 
 
  · *Under the agreement CEVEC grants Biogen rights to its proprietary 
  ELEVECTA(R) Technology for manufacturing of gene therapy products* 
 
  · *ELEVECTA(R) stable producer cell lines enable fully scalable, helper 
  virus-free AAV vector production in suspension bioreactors* 
 
*Cologne, Germany, January 8, 2021* 
 
CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) today announced the signing of a license 
agreement with Biogen Inc. (Biogen; Nasdaq: BIIB) for the use of CEVEC's 
proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for the manufacturing of adeno-associated 
virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications. 
 
Under the terms of the agreement, CEVEC grants Biogen a non-exclusive 
license for CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) Technology. The deal will afford Biogen the 
rights to use the technology across their portfolio of gene therapy 
products. Under the license, CEVEC is eligible for technology access and 
milestone fees, including clinical development and commercial milestones, as 
well as royalties on net sales of products. No further details of the 
agreement were disclosed. 
 
"We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Biogen with this 
license agreement, enabling them to use the ELEVECTA(R) Technology as a 
platform and to efficiently manufacture AAV vectors for their growing gene 
therapy portfolio," said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "Over the last 
several years we have seen a strong need across Pharma and Biotech companies 
to establish scalable and robust manufacturing technologies for AAV vectors. 
This agreement represents the next major step on our ELEVECTA(R) journey. 
Biogen has been a great collaboration partner and we look forward to 
continuing to support them with our innovative technologies". 
 
*About ELEVECTA(R)* 
 
The ELEVECTA(R) Technology is an innovative technology platform developed 
and marketed by CEVEC for the production of AAV gene therapy vectors. The 
technology is based on stable, helper virus-free producer cell lines which 
have all functions required for AAV production stably integrated into the 
genome of a producer cell, including the capsid and the transgene. Unlike 
with other technologies, neither transient transfection nor helper virus is 
needed for production, enabling low batch-to-batch variations. ELEVECTA(R) 
is fully compatible with standard processes and methods for purification and 
analysis. Custom-made producer cell lines can serve as research cell banks 
or as fully tested cGMP Master Cell Banks for manufacturing of clinical and 
commercial material. The technology is patent-protected by CEVEC and 
overcomes the limitations of current manufacturing methods with its superior 
scalability, process stability and product quality. 
 
*About CEVEC* 
 
*CEVEC* is a leading provider of high-performance cell technology for the 
manufacturing of advanced biotherapeutics from R&D to manufacturing scale. 
The company's product portfolio comprises platform technologies for gene 
therapy viral vectors (AAV, Adeno, Oncolytic viruses) and complex 
recombinant proteins. With *ELEVECTA(R)* CEVEC has developed the first 
technology which stably incorporates all elements required for AAV 
production into the genome of one producer cell. CEVEC's *CAP(R) Technology* 
based on human suspension cells is the ideal production platform for 
RCA-free adenoviral vectors, oncolytic viruses, viral vaccines and exosomes. 
With *CAP(R) Go* CEVEC provides a solution to the increasing need for 
recombinant production of complex and highly glycosylated protein molecules, 
including laminins, coagulation factors, and plasma proteins. 
 
For more information, please visit www.cevec.com [1] and follow us on 
LinkedIn [2] 
 
*Contact: * 
 
*CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH* *MC Services AG* 
Dr. Ulrich Kettling          Dr. Solveigh Mähler 
Chief Business Officer       Public Relations 
T.: +49 221 460 208 00       T.: +49 211 529 252 19 
E.: info@cevec.com           E.: solveigh.maehler@mc-services.eu 
 
2021-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1159278 2021-01-08 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8878bd62c034513381873b97907787dc&application_id=1159278&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=308ed09d8a21bae0ab096b4baa597522&application_id=1159278&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

