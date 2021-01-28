PRESS RELEASE : CatalYm Starts First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial with GDF-15 Neutralizing Antibody CTL-002 to Treat Patients with Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Log in
CatalYm Starts First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial with GDF-15 Neutralizing Antibody CTL-002 to Treat Patients with Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

01/28/2021
DGAP-News: CatalYm GmbH / Key word(s): Study 
CatalYm Starts First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial with GDF-15 Neutralizing Antibody CTL-002 to Treat Patients with 
Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 
2021-01-28 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CatalYm Starts First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial with GDF-15 Neutralizing Antibody CTL-002 to Treat Patients with 
Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 
Munich, Germany, January 28, 2021-CatalYm GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, 
announced today the start of clinical development of CTL-002, its proprietary GDF-15 neutralizing antibody designed to 
enhance effector T cell entry into the tumor microenvironment. The first patient was enrolled and treated safely in 
December 2020 in this first clinical trial with CTL-002, acronymed GDFATHER (GDF-15 Antibody-mediaTed Effector cell R 
elocation, NCT04725474). 
GDFATHER is an open-label, multicenter, Phase I clinical trial evaluating intravenous (IV) administration of CTL-002 as 
monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. The trial is recruiting patients with 
advanced-stage, solid tumors, who have relapsed or are refractory to previous anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. The trial is 
designed with two stages: Part A being a dose escalation study to MTD of CTL-002 in combination with a checkpoint 
inhibitor and part B expansion cohorts of dedicated GDF-15-dependent tumor indications that are checkpoint inhibitor 
relapsed/refractory. The trial is approved by regulators in Spain, Switzerland and Germany and may enroll up to 149 
patients into part A and B combined. 
"Our research has shown GDF-15 to be a malicious, tumor-produced factor that blocks immune effector cells from entering 
the tumor, thus interfering with immune cell activation and the killing of tumor cells. Blocking GDF-15 with CTL-002 
should make modern immunotherapies more effective and potentially provide a major leap forward for the group of 
GDF-15-mediated checkpoint-inhibitor relapsed/refractory patients," said Prof. Dr. Eugen Leo, Chief Medical Officer of 
CatalYm. "Moreover, we are delighted that regulators appreciated our efficient and tailored trial design that includes 
the immediate combination of CTL-002 with a checkpoint inhibitor allowing participating patients access to a promising, 
attractive antibody combination therapy from the very start of this clinical trial." 
Dr. Manfred Rüdiger, CEO of CatalYm, concluded: "We are proud of having achieved this important milestone, during this 
challenging time, that has involved great contributions from our team and our advisors. We look forward to delivering 
potentially better treatment options for patients failing on current checkpoint blocker treatment regimes." 
About CTL-002 
CTL-002 is a humanized, monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize the tumor-produced Growth Differentiation Factor-15 
(GDF-15). High concentrations of GDF-15 in the serum and tumor-microenvironment help the tumor evade the immune system 
and are associated with resistance to current therapies. ^[i] 
CTL-002 addresses three of the tumor's immune suppressive mechanisms all involving the inhibitory effect of GDF-15 on 
the immunostimulatory LFA-1/ICAM-1 interaction. By neutralizing GDF-15, CTL-002 is expected to enhance infiltration of 
immune cells into the tumor, improve priming of T cells by dendritic cells and improve tumor killing by T cells and NK 
cells. 
About GDFATHER 
The GDFATHER trial (GDF-15 Antibody-mediaTed Effector cell Relocation) is a Phase I, first-in-human, multicenter, 
two-part (part A: dose escalation and part B: cohort expansion) clinical trial of intravenous (IV) administration of 
CTL-002 as monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in patients with advanced-stage, 
relapsed/refractory solid tumors, that relapsed post or were refractory to a prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. The primary 
objectives of the study are to characterize the safety and tolerability of CTL-002 and to explore the preliminary 
anti-tumor activity of CTL-002 in the expansion cohorts. More information on trial can be found at https:// 
clinicaltrials.gov. 
About CatalYm 
CatalYm is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer immunotherapies targeting Growth-and-Differentiation 
Factor 15 (GDF-15). Apart from its established role in cachexia, GDF-15 has been associated with immunosuppression in 
tissues and tumors and a rapidly growing body of literature supports the concept that GDF-15 is a major T cell 
repellent. CatalYm aims to neutralize GDF-15 to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and thereby substantially improving the 
efficacy of established immunotherapy such as anti-PD1/-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. The company's lead product 
candidate CTL-002, a neutralizing GDF-15 antibody, is currently under clinical evaluation in a two-part, open-label, 
multicenter, Phase I clinical trial (GDFATHER trial). 
The Company was founded in 2016 as a spin-off from the Julius-Maximilians-University of Würzburg based on the 
innovative research work of Prof. Dr. Joerg Wischhusen. CatalYm is led by a seasoned senior executive team with 
substantial IO drug development as well as deal making experience and backed by international venture capital 
investors, e.g. Forbion and BioGeneration Ventures, Vesalius Biocapital III, Novartis Venture Fund, Wachstumsfonds 
Bayern and coparion. CatalYm also received financial support from the EIF via the EIB-EIF Co-investment Facility, 
backed by the European Union through the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). 
Contact 
CatalYm GmbH 
Dr. Manfred Rüdiger, CEO 
Am Klopferspitz 19 
82152 Martinsried, Planegg 
Germany 
www.catalym.com 
info@catalym.com 
Media Inquiries 
MC Services AG 
Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown 
T: +49(0)89 2102280 
catalym@mc-services.eu 
^[i]Front. Immunol. 11:951. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2020.00951 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163811 2021-01-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

