PRESS RELEASE: Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of EUR215.07

03/11/2021 | 11:09am EST
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement 
Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of EUR215.07 
2021-03-11 / 17:06 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") 
Malta, 11.03.2021 
Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of EUR215.07 
The surge in Bitcoin's price, coupled with recent investments in Block.one, nextmarkets and Bottlepay, has had an 
immensely positive impact on NAV. 
 
Malta, 11.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for 
blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of EUR215.07 
this morning, a new all-time high for the publicly listed firm. The increase in NAV is largely driven by new 
investments made as well as Cryptology's exposure to Bitcoin. 
For example, Cryptology is one of the largest institutional investors in Block.one, itself being one of the world's 
preeminent holders of Bitcoin. With yesterday's announced investment, Cryptology now holds approx. 3.4% (on a 
non-diluted share capital base) of the crypto behemoth. 
As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, 
and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology. 
Christian Angermayer, Cryptology's founding investor, said "Institutional interest in Bitcoin and crypto has never been 
higher. Crypto adoption has just begun, and Cryptology's highly-curated group of portfolio companies not only offers 
our investors exposure to crypto industry leaders, but also to the development of the Bitcoin price. 
"In an effort to enhance Cryptology's communications with capital markets, as of today, we have formally begun 
reporting Cryptology's NAV estimates on a weekly basis", said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology's CEO. "This NAV estimate, from 
our point of view, still doesn't touch the many hidden reserves in some of our investments, nor the near-unlimited 
upside of Bitcoin. I look forward to the unveiling of stealth-mode projects being developed at multiple of our 
portfolio companies in the very near future." 
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In 
order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an 
international listing. 
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by 
Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the 
largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy 
portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, 
commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. 
Media Contact: 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Jefim Gewiet (COO) 
Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta', Tower Road, 
Sliema SLM 1605, Malta 
Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1 
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cryptology Asset Group PLC 
              Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road 
              SLM 1605 Sliema 
              Malta 
E-mail:       info@cryptology-ag.com 
Internet:     cryptology-ag.com 
ISIN:         MT0001770107 
WKN:          A2JDEW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1175055 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175055 2021-03-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 11:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

