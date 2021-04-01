Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: Cryptology's estimated NAV hits new all-time high of EUR225.28.

04/01/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement 
Cryptology's estimated NAV hits new all-time high of EUR225.28. 
2021-04-01 / 18:42 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") 
Malta, 01.04.2021 
Cryptology's estimated NAV hits new all-time high of EUR225.28. 
Cryptology closes the most successful quarter in its history by obtaining a new CEO, making 3 new investments, and 
closing at a new all-time high NAV. 
 
Malta, 01.04.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European 
investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset 
Value ("NAV") per share of EUR225.28. The stock closed yesterday at EUR171.00, roughly 24.1% below NAV. 
The uptick in NAV from the week prior is largely due to a relative spike in Northern Data shares and a recent USD30 
million purchase of Block.one shares. 
As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, 
and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology. 
Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "It has been an exciting start to the year for Cryptology. The first quarter saw 
us deploy to three exciting investments and lay the foundation for our 2021 strategy. I look forward to what the second 
quarter and the remainder of the year has in store for Cryptology, its portfolio companies and its shareholders." 
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In 
order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an 
international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changes from 4UD to CAP. 
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by 
Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the 
largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy 
portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, 
commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. 
Media Contact: 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Jefim Gewiet (COO) 
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cryptology Asset Group PLC 
              Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street 
              SLM 1707 Sliema 
              Malta 
E-mail:       info@cryptology-ag.com 
Internet:     cryptology-ag.com 
ISIN:         MT0001770107 
WKN:          A2JDEW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1180708 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180708 2021-04-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 12:43 ET (16:43 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.32% 49891.29 Real-time Quote.112.09%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.17% 58713.57 Real-time Quote.103.63%
SLM CORPORATION 2.34% 18.395 Delayed Quote.45.04%
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pLADWP and Public Service Company of New Mexico Join the EIM
PU
01:04pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL  : announces pricing of cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 3.625% senior notes due 2026
PU
01:04pSONAECOM SGPS S A  : Sonaecom – SGPS, S.A. informs on Proposals of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting convened to April, 30, 2021
PU
01:04pQUANTUMSCAPE CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pAlaska Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Virtual Shareholder Meetings
BU
01:02pU S ENERGY  : OPEC+ agrees oil output rise from May, after U.S. call to Saudi
RE
01:02pUSTR Tai Takes Control of Trump Tariffs
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM  : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this limited-run channel
PU
01:02pAARP  : Bulletin Exposes the International Fraud Factory in Special Investigative Report
PR
01:02pDGAP-ADHOC  : DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5CAC 40 : IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ