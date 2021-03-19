PRESS RELEASE: Cryptology's weekly estimated NAV is EUR213.27.

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement Cryptology's weekly estimated NAV is EUR213.27. 2021-03-19 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") Malta, 19.03.2021 Cryptology's weekly estimated NAV is EUR213.27. The surge in Bitcoin's price, coupled with recent investments in Block.one, nextmarkets and Bottlepay, has had an immensely positive impact on NAV. Malta, 19.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of EUR213.27. The stock closed yesterday at EUR166.00, roughly 22.1% below NAV. The change in NAV from the week prior is largely due to changes in Bitcoin's price as Cryptology is one of the largest institutional shareholders in Block.one, itself being one of the world's preeminent holders of Bitcoin. As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology. Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "The institutional and enterprise demand for Bitcoin is undeniable. Bitcoin and crypto adoption will continue its mainstream trajectory and we at Cryptology relish in being in the pole-position driving it as one of the world's leading institutional crypto-ecosystem investment groups." Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. Media Contact: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Jefim Gewiet (COO) Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta', Tower Road, Sliema SLM 1605, Malta Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1 E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road SLM 1605 Sliema Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com Internet: cryptology-ag.com ISIN: MT0001770107 WKN: A2JDEW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1176958 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

