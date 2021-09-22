PRESS RELEASE* ENTSOG plans to publish its Winter Supply Outlook 2021/2022 on 12 October 2021

Press Release

22 September 2021

ENTSOG plans to publish its Winter Supply Outlook 2021/2022

on 12 October 2021

(22 September, PR0251-21) Each year, ENTSOG publishes its Winter Supply Outlook report, as required by Article 8(3)(f) of Regulation (EC) 715/2009. ENTSOG plans to publish its Winter Supply Outlook for the upcoming winter of 2021/2022 on 12 October 2021.

The report will assess the capability of the European gas infrastructure to cope with both normal and cold weather conditions, high demand situations, and the impact of potential supply disruptions. The analysis also investigates the possible development of gas supplies and gas storage inventory during the winter season.

The upcoming Winter Supply Outlook 2021/2022 will assess the readiness of the gas infrastructure to cope with the upcoming winter season, based on the low gas storage level situation at the end of summer. The gas infrastructure - including gas storages and LNG terminals

is key for security of gas supply in case of cold weather conditions.

It should be noted that ENTSOG's Summer and Winter Supply Outlooks are assessements of the readiness of the gas infrastructure for the upcoming season, but they are not forecasts of the expected gas supply situation. The actual utilisation of the gas infrastructure, including the development of the gas storage levels, is determined by the decisions of the market participants.

ENTSOG concluded in April 2021 that the gas infrastructure was ready for market participants to inject gas in European storages up to 90% of their capacity by 1 October. The EU gas infrastructure has been fully operational and functioning during the Summer and this status is expected to be maintained for the Winter season 2021/22. However, on 19 September, the actual filling level was only 72% in the gas European storages.

ENTSOG's Winter Supply Outlook will contain an analysis of this situation.

