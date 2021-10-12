PRESS RELEASE* ENTSOG publishes its Winter Supply Outlook 2021/22 and Winter Supply Review 2020/21

Press Release
12 October 2021
ENTSOG publishes its Winter Supply Outlook 2021/22 and
Winter Supply Review 2020/21
(Brussels, 12 October, PR0254-21) ENTSOG has today published its Winter Supply Outlook 2021/22 and the Winter Supply Review 2020/21 reports.
The ENTSOG Winter Supply Outlook report is published annually in line with Article 8(3)(f) of Regulation (EC) 715/2009. In this report, ENTSOG has assessed the capability of the European natural gas system to cope with both normal and cold winter conditions, and high demand situations such as a peak day or a two-week cold spell. Likewise, it is complemented by the assessment of high demand situations such as those caused by main supply route disruptions, as required by the Security of Supply EU Regulation (EU) 2017/1938.
Low storage levels have been observed in Europe this year while observing high gas prices in the summer season. Consequently, ENTSOG's Winter Supply Outlook gives special attention to the sensitivity of the gas system with respect to possible low storage levels at the end of winter. The storage levels are the results of the decisions made by the market participants.
The Winter Supply Outlook report finds that the European gas infrastructure offers sufficient flexibility to the market across the winter season in Europe, even in a situation of high demand during an extremely cold winter. However, in case of a cold winter, the analysis suggests that the exceptionally low storage level combined with the decreasing indigenous production would require an increase of imports by about 5% to 10% higher than the maximum volumes observed in recent years.
The report also indicates that market decisions regarding utilisation of the storages can influence the withdrawal capacities of the storages at the end of a winter. Storage levels that are too low could impact the flexibility of the gas system, in case of supply disruption during high demand situations at the end of the winter season.
Jan Ingwersen, ENTSOG General Director, commented, "The analysis undertaken in the report shows the important role of the gas market players and sufficient gas imports in high demand situations and in particular in a situation with low storage levels, as can be seen exceptionally this year. Importantly, the report confirms the robustness and flexibility of the European gas infrastructure."
To complement the Supply Outlook report, ENTSOG also carried out a review of the previous winter to increase knowledge of seasonal dynamics of supply and demand.
ENTSOG welcomes feedback on the published reports, which is a key element for improving next reports, in addition to adjusting for future needs of the market. ENTSOG will monitor the evolution of the storage levels throughout the winter.
The Winter Supply Outlook 2021/22 and the Winter Supply Review 2020/21 reports are available on the ENTSOG website, here.
Should you require any further information please contact Carmel Carey, External Communication Manager (ENTSOG.Communications@entsog.eu).
The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) was founded in line with Regulation (EC) 715/2009 and has played a key role in facilitating integration of the European gas markets, ensuring technical interoperability and providing security of supply by gas infrastructure planning. Looking forward, ENTSOG is contributing to the net-zerodecarbonisation by 2050, in particular, by the integration of renewable and low carbon gases via future-proofgas transmission pipelines, in line with the EU energy and climate goals.
