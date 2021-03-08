Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

*PRESS RELEASE* ENTSOG publishes its response to ECs Regulation on Trans-European Energy Networks revision

03/08/2021 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

ENTSOG publishes its response to European Commission's consultation on revision of the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) Regulation

(Brussels, 8 March, PR0233-21) ENTSOG has today published its response to the European Commission's (EC) consultation on revision of the Regulation (EU) No 347/2013 on Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E).

On 15 December 2020, the EC proposed revised rules for cross-border energy infrastructure in line with the European Green Deal and invited stakeholders to submit their views before the final proposal was adopted.

In summary, ENTSOG supports the EC's approach to decarbonise the gas sector with a new focus on hydrogen infrastructure, including their recognition of the value of gas grid repurposing. The addition of priority thematic areas and the categories for smart gas grids, hydrogen and electrolysers is also welcomed.

However, ENTSOG believes the following considerations should be included in the adopted document:

  • 1. Priority thematic areas to be expanded to address the retrofitting of gas networks for blending of methane and hydrogen.

  • 2. The inclusion of hydrogen projects in the 6th PCI list, necessary to ensure adequate planning.

  • 3. Current PCI projects to stay on the 6th PCI list, to ensure market competitiveness and security of supply and allow the fuel switch from coal and oil to gas.

  • 4. Inclusion of both CO2 transmission and storage projects, to facilitate 'full-chain' carbon capture and storage technologies.

  • 5. Consideration of hydrogen pipelines and gas production facilities in the development of offshore networks.

  • 6. Framework Guidelines for joint TYNDP Scenarios to be clarified, to ensure objectivity, transparency, effectiveness, timeliness, and TSO involvement on energy system wide cost-benefit analysis.

    ENTSOG AISBL; Av. de Cortenbergh 100, 1000-Brussels; Tel: +32 2 894 5100; Fax: +32 2 894 5101;info@entsog.euwww.entsog.eu,VAT No. BE0822 653 040

Jan Ingwersen, ENTSOG General Director, commented, "ENTSOG welcomes the revision of the existing rules to ensure future energy infrastructure projects align with Europe's climate-neutral ambition. We believe that gas infrastructure will continue to play an important role in this transition by repurposing/retrofitting existing pipeline systems, gas storages and LNG terminals for the transition to hydrogen and other low-carbon gases. We look forward to further discussions with European Commission on the TEN-E proposal and related activities."

The documents relating to ENTSOG's submission are available on the ENTSOG website, here.

Should you require any further information, please contact Carmel Carey (+32 2 894 5136, ENTSOG.Communications@entsog.eu).

Editorial notes

European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) was founded on 1

December 2009 in line with Regulation (EC) 715/2009 to promote the completion of the internal market for gas by facilitating cooperation between national gas transmission system operators (TSOs) across Europe and in line with European Union energy goals. More information can be found on the ENTSOG website - www.entsog.eu.List of Members, Associated Partners and Observers can be found at www.entsog.eu/members.

ENTSOG AISBL; Av. de Cortenbergh 100, 1000-Brussels; Tel: +32 2 894 5100; Fax: +32 2 894 5101;info@entsog.euwww.entsog.eu,VAT No. BE0822 653 040

Disclaimer

ENTSOG aisbl - European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 15:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aQUANTA SERVICES  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:05aDOCUSIGN  : 7 Lessons from Resilient Women Who Choose To Challenge
PU
11:05aInternational Women's Day 2021 – A Conversation on “The Age of Womenomics”, Secretary Janet Yellen & IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
PU
11:05aCLIMATE POLICY PLATFORM : A Critical Step in Salesforce's Climate Action Plan
PU
11:05aOOREDOO Q P S C  : Appoints New CxOs in Group and Qatar
PU
11:05aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Mar 06 2021
PU
11:05aWSGF Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App Beta Test Proceeding on Track - Management Confirms June Production Launch Target
NE
11:05aPAOG Announces RELAX-RX Nutraceutical For $18 Billion Anxiety And Depression Treatment Market
NE
11:04aDollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields
RE
11:04aMKS INSTRUMENTS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ