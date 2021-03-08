PRESS RELEASE* ENTSOG publishes its response to ECs Regulation on Trans-European Energy Networks revision

Press Release

ENTSOG publishes its response to European Commission's consultation on revision of the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) Regulation

(Brussels, 8 March, PR0233-21) ENTSOG has today published its response to the European Commission's (EC) consultation on revision of the Regulation (EU) No 347/2013 on Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E).

On 15 December 2020, the EC proposed revised rules for cross-border energy infrastructure in line with the European Green Deal and invited stakeholders to submit their views before the final proposal was adopted.

In summary, ENTSOG supports the EC's approach to decarbonise the gas sector with a new focus on hydrogen infrastructure, including their recognition of the value of gas grid repurposing. The addition of priority thematic areas and the categories for smart gas grids, hydrogen and electrolysers is also welcomed.

However, ENTSOG believes the following considerations should be included in the adopted document:

1. Priority thematic areas to be expanded to address the retrofitting of gas networks for blending of methane and hydrogen.

2. The inclusion of hydrogen projects in the 6th PCI list, necessary to ensure adequate planning.

3. Current PCI projects to stay on the 6th PCI list, to ensure market competitiveness and security of supply and allow the fuel switch from coal and oil to gas.

4. Inclusion of both CO2 transmission and storage projects, to facilitate 'full-chain' carbon capture and storage technologies.

5. Consideration of hydrogen pipelines and gas production facilities in the development of offshore networks.

6. Framework Guidelines for joint TYNDP Scenarios to be clarified, to ensure objectivity, transparency, effectiveness, timeliness, and TSO involvement on energy system wide cost-benefit analysis.

Jan Ingwersen, ENTSOG General Director, commented, "ENTSOG welcomes the revision of the existing rules to ensure future energy infrastructure projects align with Europe's climate-neutral ambition. We believe that gas infrastructure will continue to play an important role in this transition by repurposing/retrofitting existing pipeline systems, gas storages and LNG terminals for the transition to hydrogen and other low-carbon gases. We look forward to further discussions with European Commission on the TEN-E proposal and related activities."

The documents relating to ENTSOG's submission are available on the ENTSOG website, here.

Should you require any further information, please contact Carmel Carey (+32 2 894 5136, ENTSOG.Communications@entsog.eu).

