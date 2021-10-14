PRESS RELEASE : End of additional acceptance period of tender offer for Schaltbau

DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions End of additional acceptance period of tender offer for Schaltbau 2021-10-14 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of additional acceptance period of tender offer for Schaltbau Munich, October 14, 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), today announced the result of its voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company"). The additional acceptance period has commenced on September 28, 2021 and ended on October 11, 2021, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time).

Carlyle has now secured a total of 78.2% of the Schaltbau shares comprising Schaltbau shares which were tendered in the Offer as well as on-exchange and off-exchange purchases based on an increased total share capital as of September 30, 2021. All required closing conditions in the Offer have been fulfilled. The settlement of the Offer will be effected around October 25, 2021.

The Bidder continues to pursue its intention, as already announced on August 9, 2021, to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement within the meaning of Sec. 291 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act ( Aktiengesetz - AktG) between the Company as dominated and profit and loss transferring entity and the Bidder as dominating and profit and loss receiving entity and to resolve on the conclusion of such domination and profit and loss transfer agreement in an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The preparations for the extraordinary general meeting are well advanced. Press Enquiries:

