Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Epigenomics AG: EVP of Finance Albert Weber leaves the Company

10/07/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel Epigenomics AG: EVP of Finance Albert Weber leaves the Company 2021-10-07 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Epigenomics AG: EVP of Finance Albert Weber leaves the Company

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), October 7, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Executive Vice President Finance Albert Weber will resign from his position as member of the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG as of December 31, 2021, to pursue other interests. Albert Weber will remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity until June 30, 2022. The Company has initiated the search for his successor.

Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG: "I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Weber for his past 21 years of service to Epigenomics AG and wish him all the best for his future on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board. We are pleased that he will continue to support us as an advisor with the transition to his successor until the middle of next year. At the same time, we are confident that we will be able to announce a successor in the near future."

About Epigenomics Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon (R) for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com. Contact: Company Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin, Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Epigenomics AG 
              Geneststraße 5 
              10829 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 24345-0 
Fax:          +49 30 24345-555 
E-mail:       ir@epigenomics.com 
Internet:     www.epigenomics.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2184 
WKN:          A3H218 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1238833 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1238833 2021-10-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:13aBOJ Cuts Economic View on Five of Japan's Nine Regions
DJ
02:10aDollar holds near 14-month high to euro with focus on inflation
RE
02:10aBANK NORWEGIAN : Reminder of expiry of the offer period for the recommended voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian ASA
AQ
02:08aDGAP-WPÜG : Tender Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH
DJ
02:07aBig banks target South Africa's informal saving clubs' cash
RE
02:07aING GROEP N : Intended IPO of Ebusco
PU
02:07aROUND ONE : Performance in September 2021
PU
02:07aMACBEE PLANET : 【Delayed】Q1 FY04/22 Financial Results Presentation
PU
02:07aASANTE INCORPORATED : September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022
PU
02:07aCANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1California lawmakers vow to investigate offshore oil spill
2Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
3Asian shares rise on lower oil prices and possible Xi-Biden meet
4Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
5Twitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 billion

HOT NEWS