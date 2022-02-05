PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY AND LABOUR

Launching of the Government COVID19 Assistance for the Private Sector; and The Worker Associations Grant

COVID19 Assistance for the Private Sector

The Government's commitment in private sector development is the purpose of appropriating

$10million Tala in its Budget for FY2021/2022 with the purpose to assist the private sector in

their efforts to combat the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic on their operations.

The Government launched the COVID19 Private Sector Assistance to all eligible businesses

who were operating pre-COVID and are still operating to date.

A total of 6363 eligible businesses will receive the following allocation:

 Sole Traders and Partnerships: $1500/per business license/activity and should they

have more than 4 businesses, only 4 will be funded, that is, maximum of $6,000.00 for a

sole trader or partnership with at least 4 business licenses.

 Companies: $1800/business license/activity and should they have more than 5

businesses only 5 will be given the grant to, that is, maximum of $9,000.00 for a

company with at least 5 business licenses.

The Assistance is administered by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour and will be

working together with the Ministry of Customs and Revenue, Ministry of Finance and the

Samoa Bureau of Statistics.

All eligible businesses will need to fill out an Application that can be uplifted from the Ministry

of Commerce, Industry and Labour and can also be downloaded from the Ministry website at

www.mcil.gov.ws.

The eligible businesses also are required to submit copies of their Business Licenses for year

ended 2020 and 2021 together with the Application Form to the Ministry of Commerce,

Industry and Labour for assessment and approval before funds are disbursed by the Ministry of

Finance.

All businesses also are required to report back after one (1) month of receiving their grant on

how their fund was utilized.

The businesses that are excluded from this Assistance are those in the Tourism Industry that are

operating accommodation services, tour operators and travel agents. The Tourism Industry Fund

of $5million Tala that was launched in late 2021 cover these operators and the reason for their

exclusion from this Assistance.

2. Worker Associations Grant

In recognizing also the contribution of Workers to our economic developments, the Government

also launched on this day the Worker Associations Grant to a total of $20,000.00.

The Grant will be directed towards work associations sitting on the Samoa National Tripartite

Forum (SNTF). The Forum has been a longstanding platform for discussion of national labour

and employment policies, legislation and strategies.

Using the principles of social dialogue and tripartite consultation, representatives of

Government, employers and workers are able to have their voices heard in the development of

important labour and employment matters to ensure that all constituents are sharing in the fruits

of economic development.

Therefore, the members on this forum are positioned to ensure issues important to workers are

addressed across all occupations including private and public sector, and specifically nursing

and maritime workers.

The Grant is allocated for the following (4) Worker Associations:

i. Samoa Workers Congress

ii. Public Service Association

iii. Samoa Nurses Association

iv. Samoa Seafarers and Maritime Association

Each of these Worker Association will receive a grant of $5,000.00.

This grant will be an annual fixture to support Worker Associations with their administrative

costs and importantly planning of each recipient in rolling out their respective programs.

