PRESS RELEASE: Further Resolution to the Aircraft Trade Dispute between the US and UK is Welcome News for Wheat Growers Organizations

06/18/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
Contact:

Mariah Wollweber, Director of Communications and Partnerships, National Association of Wheat Growers, MWollweber@wheatworld.org, 509-413-8410

Steve Mercer, Vice President of Communications, U.S. Wheat Associates smercer@uswheat.org, (703) 650-0251

Further Resolution to the Aircraft Trade Dispute between the US and UK is Welcome News for Wheat Growers Organizations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 18, 2021) - U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) welcome the announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States agreed to a five-year moratorium on retaliatory tariffs for large civil aircraft subsidies. This break suspends the retaliatory tariffs levied on non-durum U.S. wheat imports by the UK. The agreement is similar to one struck earlier this week between the United States and the European Union (EU). This long-running dispute at the World Trade Organization allowed the UK and EU the right to impose tariffs on non-durum U.S. wheat imports, which mainly impacted U.S. hard red spring and some hard red winter wheat.

'The wheat industry is thankful for President Biden and Ambassador Tai's commitment to prioritize the trade relationships between the United States, European Union, and now the United Kingdom,' said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. 'The five-year truce announced on Tuesday with the EU and yesterday with the UK removes a significant trade barrier on wheat exports and provides long-term certainty for wheat growers in the upper Midwest.'

USW President Vince Peterson noted that this agreement provides the basis for an open dialogue on trade that hopefully will also pre-empt the use of retaliatory tariffs in the still unresolved steel and aluminum dispute between the United States and the UK.

###

About the National Association of Wheat Growers.NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national level. From their offices in the Wheat Growers Building on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials, and the public.

About U.S. Wheat Associates. USW's mission is to develop, maintain, and expand international markets to enhance wheat's profitability for U.S. wheat producers and its value for their customers in more than 100 countries. Its activities are made possible through producer checkoff dollars managed by 17 state wheat commissions and cost-share funding provided by USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. For more information, visit our website at www.uswheat.org.

