PRESS RELEASE: GBC AG: Invitation to Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation by Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. on 5/19/2021 at 4:00 pm. on the Transformative Acquisition of the Oxbow Oilfield Area

DGAP-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Conference
GBC AG: Invitation to Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation by Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. on 5/19/2021 at 4:00 pm. on the
Transformative Acquisition of the Oxbow Oilfield Area
2021-05-14 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dear Sir or Madam,
we hereby invite you to the Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN CA80412L1076) on the
currently announced transformative acquisition of the oil field area "Oxbow". The presentation will take place on 5/19/
2021 at 4:00 pm. (CEST, UTC+2)
Under the acquisition, Saturn will acquire approximately 6,700 boe/day (95% light oil and liquids) with more than
280,000 net acres (450 net sections), much of which is located in one of the best economic oil areas in North America,
and expand total production to 7,500 boe/day. This major acquisition will be a massive game changer for the company and
according to company statements, the acquisition elevates the company to a major publicly traded producer of light oil
in North America.
The original announcement on the acquisition can be found at:
http://www.saturnoil.com/invest/news-releases/
saturn-oil-gas-inc-announces-transformational-light-oil-asset-acquisition-of-6-700-boe-d-to-become-one-of-the-leading-producers-
Therefore, the Company's CEO, Mr. John Jeffrey will present the acquisition and what it means for Saturn Oil & Gas
moving forward and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A at the end of the presentation.
The presentation will be made via Zoom.
When: May 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST, UTC+2) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna.
Topic: digital roadshow/company presentation Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. "Transformative Acquisition Oxbow."
Register here to attend:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iqX5b5Z0TeK0CMOJwat23w
After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about dial-in details to participate in the
webinar.
Furthermore, there will be an opportunity for one-on-one meetings or roundtables with CEO John Jeffrey following the
presentation from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
If you are interested in a 1on1 / Roundtable, please send an email to konferenz@gbc-ag.de.
With best regards
Marita Conzelmann
Conference Team/Digital Roadshows
GBC AG
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1196697 2021-05-14
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196697&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 14, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)