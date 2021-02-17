PRESS RELEASE : Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher
2021-02-17 / 09:00
Munich, 17 February 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group has taken an important step in the construction of its fourth
production site. In late December 2020, UAB Homanit Lietuva, a subsidiary of the Group, commissioned Dieffenbacher GmbH
Maschinen- und Anlagenbau to supply a THDF complete plant for its new site in Pagiriai near the Lithuanian capital
Vilnius. With production plants in Losheim am See in Germany and in Karlino and Krosno Odrzanskie in Poland, the
Homanit Group is a European specialist for the production of thin, high-quality finished wooden fibreboards.
In addition to the raw fibreboard plant, all relevant finishing units will be installed at the Lithuanian site, which
will thus cover the full Homanit product range.
Investments in further processing and finishing include sanding, painting, laminating, sawing, folding, drilling and
milling.
The THDF complete plant reflects the state of the art in terms of its overall equipment and especially in terms of
emissions and is designed for the production of 1.5 mm to 22 mm thick wooden fibreboards of the highest quality. The
planned annual production volume is 310,000 cubic metres, which is equivalent to a daily capacity of about 950 cubic
metres. According to the project schedule, installation of the plant will commence in autumn 2021, with commissioning
scheduled for summer 2022.
About Homan Holzwerkstoffe
Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density
and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and
Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the
European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital
market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange in the Scale segment.
