PRESS RELEASE : Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher

02/17/2021 | 03:03am EST
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher 
2021-02-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Homanit Group subsidiary orders THDF complete plant from Dieffenbacher 
Munich, 17 February 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group has taken an important step in the construction of its fourth 
production site. In late December 2020, UAB Homanit Lietuva, a subsidiary of the Group, commissioned Dieffenbacher GmbH 
Maschinen- und Anlagenbau to supply a THDF complete plant for its new site in Pagiriai near the Lithuanian capital 
Vilnius. With production plants in Losheim am See in Germany and in Karlino and Krosno Odrzanskie in Poland, the 
Homanit Group is a European specialist for the production of thin, high-quality finished wooden fibreboards. 
In addition to the raw fibreboard plant, all relevant finishing units will be installed at the Lithuanian site, which 
will thus cover the full Homanit product range. 
Investments in further processing and finishing include sanding, painting, laminating, sawing, folding, drilling and 
milling. 
The THDF complete plant reflects the state of the art in terms of its overall equipment and especially in terms of 
emissions and is designed for the production of 1.5 mm to 22 mm thick wooden fibreboards of the highest quality. The 
planned annual production volume is 310,000 cubic metres, which is equivalent to a daily capacity of about 950 cubic 
metres. According to the project schedule, installation of the plant will commence in autumn 2021, with commissioning 
scheduled for summer 2022. 
 
About Homan Holzwerkstoffe 
Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density 
and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and 
Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the 
European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital 
market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange in the Scale segment. 
 
Press/Investor Relations: 
IR.on AG 
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter 
T +49 221 9140 970 
homann@ir-on.com 
Contact: 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH 
Teresa Kerscher 
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0 
tk@homanit.org 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH 
              Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a 
              81925 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        089 99 88 69-0 
Fax:          089 99 88 69-21 
E-mail:       tk@homanit.org 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4NW7 
WKN:          A2E4NW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1168789 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168789 2021-02-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

